5 major observations from Bryce Young's performance against the Seahawks

Bryce Young's anonymous first half

This trend continued throughout the first half. It was not a game for fans enthralled by exciting offenses. Both teams struggled to generate any momentum, going into halftime tied 3-3.

Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers couldn't get anything going. Their most enormous surge downfield came courtesy of a pass interference penalty on wide receiver Jalen Coker. That typified how things unfolded for the offense, and significant adjustments were needed to turn the tide.

Young is a tempo quarterback. He likes to be in control, but the Seattle Seahawks made a point of swarming him quickly. The offensive line became confused by the stunts and shifts created by the defensive front, which only made things more difficult for the No. 1 pick in 2023.

This was reflected in Young's first-half stats, highlighted by a measly 16 passing yards.

50 percent completion (7-14)

16 passing yards

0 touchdowns

0 interceptions

0 sacks conceded

11 rushing yards (3 carries)

56.2 passer rating (ESPN)

Whether the foggy conditions at Bank of America Stadium played a role in such a stuttering offensive display over the opening two quarters is debatable. But even though Young had an inconsistent start, the Panthers were still in the clash.

Bryce Young forcing the issue

As has typically been the case throughout Bryce Young's career, he's known for forcing the issue when things begin to get away from him. The Carolina Panthers couldn't establish the run, and their passing attack was even worse. Mike Macdonald seemed to have Dave Canales' number, leaving the quarterback with no option but to take matters into his own hands.

This played right into the Seattle Seahawks' hands, shifting the pendulum in their favor. On Carolina's offensive drive after Chuba Hubbard coughed up a fumble that eventually resulted in a touchdown, Young tried to get the football to rookie first-round wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Julian Love read it a mile away for the interception, much to the signal-caller's frustration.

The Seahawks punished Carolina accordingly with another touchdown to take complete command. It was a sign of the inner pressure building within Young, and he was trying too hard to make something happen. This isn't anything new, but these errors have been much less frequent over the second half of 2025.

It was another example of how Young needs a cocoon of sorts to thrive. When everything around him is going well, and he can move the football methodically, that's when he's at his best. But all it takes is one area to flounder before mistakes emerge.