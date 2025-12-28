5 major observations from Bryce Young's performance against the Seahawks

Bryce Young's glimmer of hope

There were very few positives to take from the contest where Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers are concerned. But his mobility as the contest wore on was a slight glimmer of promise amid the almost constant doom and gloom.

This is an underrated area of his game that continues to get overlooked. Young is a pocket passer first, but he's got no trouble taking off when he feels like an opportunity to gain some easy yards on the ground arises. Those were few and far between versus one of the league's most prolific defenses, but the team's only touchdown drive came courtesy of the Mater Dei High School graduate's legs.

It showcased Young's awareness and explosiveness in a short burst. It was also the only genuine way he had of moving the chains, more often than not, which is a testament to how well-run their football operation is under Mike Macdonald's leadership.

Nothing much went right for the Panthers aside from this brief moment of positivity. Young's ability to escape the pocket could only last so long against a relentless Seahawks defense. A defeat looked inevitable from a long way out, but expect Canales to use this underrated tool more against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A disappointing day for Bryce Young

The Seattle Seahawks are a good team. They might be lifting the Super Bowl at season's end. However, it's hard not to feel a little disappointed by the way Bryce Young performed after so many encouraging signs in recent weeks.

It was an opportunity missed. Things were always going to be tough for the Carolina Panthers against such a formidable defense, but with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers losing to the Miami Dolphins, head coach Dave Canales' squad had the chance to put the division title to rest once and for all. That wasn't the case, and Young looked completely overwhelmed almost from start to finish.

Young would be wise not to dwell on this for too long. It was a dismal end to Carolina's home slate, but they still have all to play for when they travel to the Buccaneers for a make-or-break Week 18 clash that will ultimately decide who wins the NFC South. And the sooner the game film is burned from this one, the better.

The Seahawks knew precisely how to nullify Young. Carolina had no answer schematically, and Young was either running for his life or mistiming throws. That's a bad combination, so he needs to shake this off with everything at stake next weekend.