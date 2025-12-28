Odds and prop bets for Panthers' crucial Week 17 game against Seahawks

There are two games left for the Carolina Panthers to secure playoff football. Head coach Dave Canales is trying to keep everyone's feet on the ground, but overcoming the Seattle Seahawks is no easy task.

The Seahawks have already secured their postseason berth. They currently hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC and look as well-balanced as any franchise in the league. This is another of Canales' old employers, so his players should be striving with everything they have to secure bragging rights.

It's a high-pressure situation, but the Panthers are playing meaningful football in December. That is a sign of how well things are progressing. Even so, getting over the line is imperative.

Carolina Panthers vs. Seahawks game details

Date: Sunday, December 28

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Channel: CBS

Carolina Panthers vs. Seahawks odds for Week 17

According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 7.5-point underdogs at home to the Seahawks in Week 17.

Carolina +7.5 points: -122 (bet $122 to win $100)

Seattle -7.5 points: +100 (bet $100 to win $100)

Anyone wishing to wager on the Panthers' money line can currently get odds of +270 (bet $100 to win $270). The Seahawks are favored to retain their stranglehold on the NFC's top playoff seed and a first-round bye at -335 (bet $335 to win $100).

FanDuel Sportsbook isn't expecting the most entertaining contest at Bank of America Stadium, setting the over/under at 42.5 points.

Over 42.5 points: -112 (bet $112 to win $100)

Under 42.5 points: -108 (bet $108 to win $100)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Bryce Young prop bets

The Panthers got precisely what they needed from Bryce Young against the Buccaneers. For this team to reach the playoffs, the signal-caller needs to be at the forefront with everything on the line.

Young is coming of age at the best possible time, but the Seahawks boast a formidable defense that will make life extremely uncomfortable. The former Alabama star has thrived against some top units this season. However, doing the same versus Mike Macdonald could be his most challenging obstacle yet.

The Heisman Trophy winner's over/under for passing yards in Week 17 is 193.5 with FanDuel Sportsbook, which is available at -112 in both directions (bet $112 to win $100). Young is projected to complete around 19.5 passes from 31.5 attempts. His over/under for passing touchdowns is 1.5.

Over 1.5 passing touchdowns: +166 (bet $100 to win $166)

Under 1.5 passing touchdowns: -215 (bet $215 to win $100)

Carolina Panthers over/under rushing yard props for Week 17

Rico Dowdle - 46.5

Chuba Hubbard - 28.5

Bryce Young - 14.5

Carolina Panthers over/under receiving yard props for Week 17