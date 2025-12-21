5 major observations from Bryce Young's performance against the Buccaneers

Bryce Young's explosive end to a quiet first half

As previously mentioned, it took the Carolina Panthers a while to get going. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers relied on the run heavily, chewing up the clock and frustrating Bryce Young on the sideline. But when the signal-caller got the chance to make a difference with a little more than one minute remaining in the half, he came to life.

There was a lot more urgency and conviction with time at a premium. Young delivered the goods throughout the best drive of the contest up to that point. Xavier Legette made a decent play after two glaring errors, and the quarterback finished this off with a beautiful ball that fell into the hands of rookie first-round wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan to give Carolina a slender advantage.

This first-half swansong got the Panthers ahead. Young started slowly but finished on the front foot, which was reflected in the stats.

60 percent completion (12/20)

107 passing yards

1 touchdown

0 interceptions

1 sack against

0 rushing yards (0 carries)

91.0 passer rating (ESPN)

It was a cagey affair. Not exactly surprising when one considers how much was at stake for both clubs, but Young wasn't doing anything to lose the game for Carolina. And it was all to play for following the interval.

Bryce Young's awareness

If there was one critical area that continues to demonstrate the most encouraging progress, it's Bryce Young's awareness in the pocket and out of structure. The happy feet displayed as a rookie have long gone, replaced by decisiveness, escapability, and making the correct reads when pressure arrives.

This was more crucial than ever in Week 16. The Panthers were without starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu with a knee injury. Even though backup swing tackle Yosh Nijman is an adequate replacement, it only heightens awareness of pre-snap alignments and allows quicker decisions when things don't develop as expected.

This is something Young accomplished well. He's got no trouble staying in the pocket for just long enough to make a play these days. Even with so much upheaval in Carolina's protection this season, the trust remains stronger than ever. Whether it's waiting for his pass-catchers to get open, letting things progress downfield, or getting out on the move, he's got all the tools in his locker.

WHAT A PLAY



Young's ability to escape pressure before delivering a touchdown to tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders in this quarter just magnified the growth. He's an off-script magician, and the Panthers stayed alive almost purely off his mercurial playmaking ability.