5 major observations from Bryce Young's performance against the Falcons

Bryce Young's explosive plays

One of the biggest criticisms of Bryce Young's underwhelming performance in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints was his inability to stretch the field. Head coach Dave Canales received his fair share of blame for deploying a conservative scheme, which many thought stemmed from his lack of trust in the Mater Dei High School graduate.

Canales said he would call more explosive plays when his players prove they can execute them effectively. At some point, the training wheels have to come off, and the coach decided to let Young loose at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Young was given more freedom to be creative. He got the chance to force the issue and push the football downfield. The progress was immediate, with the signal-caller producing several outstanding throws that resulted in lofty gains.

Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, and Jalen Coker met their end of the bargain by coming up with the tough catches needed. But the accuracy of Young's deep shots cannot be seen as anything other than a positive step forward.

This is the blueprint, especially with opposing defenses focusing more on containing running back Rico Dowdle. Based on this showing, Young is more than capable of opening up the passing attack.

Bryce Young's outstanding first half

Despite suffering an injury scare, it was a highly encouraging first half from quarterback Bryce Young. The Panthers were hanging around, which was a testament to his resolve and stability under center.

Not every throw was perfect. Young would no doubt like to have a couple back, but he was largely accurate. He kept the tempo high and had no trouble with the increased responsibilities after Carolina's rushing attack fell flat once again. Given how most teams are going to adopt this defensive method this season, the Panthers need to see more of this from the signal-caller.

Young knew that he needed to start the game well. He could not afford for doubts to creep in, especially on the road. Thankfully, he accomplished this feat with minimal fuss, and the entire offensive balance leaped forward along the way.

This was reflected in the stats. Young performed exceptionally well under pressure, and the numbers told their own story.

73.33 percent completion

130 passing yards

1 touchdown

0 interceptions

2 sacks against

0 rushing yards

121.5 passer rating (ESPN)

More importantly, the Panthers were keeping this relatively close. And just when all hope seemed lost, head coach Dave Canales had Young to thank.