5 major observations from Bryce Young's performance vs. the Cardinals

Bryce Young was having fun

One could have forgiven Bryce Young for wondering if he'd ever have fun playing football again. The signal-caller looked down and out before his Week 3 benching. He took a long, hard look in the mirror and rejuvenated himself when all hope seemed lost.

Football is fun when things are going well. Young was having plenty of that during another polished performance versus a potential playoff team. He played with a smile on his face and had an enthusiastic demeanor throughout. This doesn't go unnoticed by his teammates, who are fully behind the quarterback and rally behind him accordingly.

No moment is too big for Young. He's not forcing the issue anymore, which is helping enormously. He's letting the game come to him, trusting his progressions and Carolina's protection. Again, it's not flawless, but it's a recipe for success moving forward.

Having Young looking so relaxed and playing freely is having a positive impact. It creates a ripple effect of calmness and belief. From the fans to the players and coaches, everyone's attitude changes when the quarterback is thriving.

Bryce Young proved Week 15 was a blip and nothing more

Bryce Young holds himself to high standards. Expectations are growing slowly for everyone else, but his performance against the Arizona Cardinals proved his Week 15 disaster was a blip rather than the start of anything more concerning.

This was much more like what fans have come to expect from Young since his reintroduction into the starting lineup. He looks like a different player — one that looks more than worthy of getting another chance in 2025. Once the supporting cast improves in the passing game, it would be a surprise if the player didn't make additional strides in Year 3 of his professional career.

The Panthers don't have many positives to take from the campaign. Young's resurgence is a feel-good story for Dave Canales to take into the offseason. They should build around the signal-caller, not worry about securing a replacement.

Canales and Dan Morgan don't need to make things more complicated than needed. Give Young the keys to the kingdom. Give him the freedom to flourish. And give him the weapons needed to excel.

Everything else should take care of itself.

