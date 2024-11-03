5 major observations from Bryce Young's performance vs. the Saints in Week 9
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's blossoming connections
As previously mentioned, the Carolina Panthers didn't have much pass-catching experience to depend upon in Week 9 versus the New Orleans Saints. Bryce Young was counting on fledgling professionals and relatively unproven rookies, which allowed the quarterback to showcase some blossoming connections with long-term upside attached.
Young seemed to be on point from a timing standpoint with his three most popular options in the passing attack. Jalen Coker caught the eye when his number was called once again. First-round pick Xavier Legette helped himself to another touchdown. Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders displayed his athletic attributes in a pressurized setting - not for the first time this season.
There was a lot of trust in them, too. Young had no trouble looking for this rookie trio in key moments. More importantly, the signal-caller managed to put them in positions to make plays. He didn't make things too complicated, which was a recipe for success right out of the gate.
Considering the Panthers aren't playing for anything other than pride this season, head coach Dave Canales must continue to get prominent reps into these promising young players. Something that could be invaluable to Carolina's chances of becoming competitive in the coming years.
Bryce Young's statement drive
Generating momentum has been an almost impossible task for Bryce Young since entering the league as the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Statement drives have also been few and far between for the under-fire quarterback.
That all changes versus the Saints. The Panthers were in the game coming out of the half-time interval. They needed Young to impose his will immediately and enhance their chances of an unlikely triumph. For once, the Mater Dei High School product answered the call.
Young put together an outstanding drive that eventually concluded with Chuba Hubbard plowing his way into the end zone from close range. The player demonstrated the poise and calculated risk-taking that became synonymous with his college production at Alabama.
Perhaps the most impressive element was how comfortable Young looked with the spotlight glaring. There was no slumping, no getting downhearted when a play didn't develop as expected. It was exactly what the Panthers needed to see.