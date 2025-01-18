5 moves that could save $48 million on the Carolina Panthers 2025 salary cap

Carolina Panthers restructure Robert Hunt

Cap saving: $11.38 million

The Carolina Panthers had one top target in mind when free agency hit last spring. General manager Dan Morgan wanted to sure up the offensive line interior. He spent a huge sum to bring Robert Hunt into the fold.

Hunt got a five-year, $100 million deal from the Panthers. This was a significant commitment in the right guard. It didn't take long to figure out that it was money well spent.

The former second-round selection became an absolute revelation. He brought a level of flamboyance and accomplished production that was sorely lacking previously. Hunt is physical, assured in pass protection, and plays with a swagger that is hard not to love.

Carolina's guard tandem of Hunt and Damien Lewis are among the league's best. He's someone the Panthers can build around long-term. This is why restructuring his deal looks feasible at some stage during the offseason.

If Hunt had struggled this season, it's a different story. That wasn't the case, so kicking the can down the road slightly can provide the extra resources needed to strengthen other problem areas.

Restructuring Hunt's deal comes with a projected 2025 cap saving of $11.38 million. That's a solid chunk of change that could help enormously.

Carolina Panthers extend Jaycee Horn

Cap saving: $9.04 million

Jaycee Horn was arguably the Panthers' best player this season. The fourth-year-pro was on a mission to prove his fitness and enter the elite cornerback conversation. He accomplished both with aplomb.

Horn's coverage on the boundary was first-class. The former first-round pick out of South Carolina made significant strides against the run and also became an asset on blitz packages when the situation dictated. This is exactly what the Panthers needed to see at an important stage of the player's career.

The Panthers hedged their bets by triggering Horn's fifth-year option this offseason. This faith was repaid, and both sides are willing to work out a longer-term commitment throughout the offseason.

Getting players paid ahead of time is something Dan Morgan is willing to do if those drafted by the Panthers prove their worth. He did it with Derrick Brown and Chuba Hubbard. Expect the same to happen with Horn at some stage.

Extending Horn will not be cheap. He's one of the league's best shutdown corners and wants to be paid as such. But if the Panthers can work something out, it'll get the Pro Bowler's 2025 cap number down.

Horn's new deal could save the Panthers around $9.04 million based on projections. That will assist Carolina's quest to bring in the right quality during free agency.