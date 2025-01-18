5 moves that could save $48 million on the Carolina Panthers 2025 salary cap

Carolina Panthers extend Taylor Moton

Cap saving: $12.99 million

Taylor Moton is the model of consistency. The veteran right tackle is a core foundational piece and has been a calming influence amid the turbulence. Nobody deserves good times more than the former second-round selection.

Moton has not had the greatest supporting cast along the protection over his time in Carolina. That changed this season with the addition of Robert Hunt. Their partnership on the right-hand side was outstanding, providing the springboard for others to thrive en route to a much-improved campaign from the Panthers' protection.

The Panthers have a decision to make with Moton's contract this offseason. He's got one more year remaining on his deal and is set to count $31.34 million against the salary cap in 2025. That's a lot, but there's an easy way to get the number down.

If the Panthers and Moton can work out an extension ahead of time — something he richly deserves after being nothing but a model professional on and off the field — the cap commitment decreases. It also keeps continuity on the edge and could potentially let the veteran see out his career in Carolina.

Moton's got a lot of good football left, so this would be a sound investment. Something that is projected to come with a saving of $12.99 million for good measure.

Carolina Panthers restructure Derrick Brown

Cap saving: $9.39 million

Derrick Brown broke the NFL's single-season tackle record for interior defensive linemen in 2023. He earned his first Pro Bowl selection and received a lucrative contract extension from the Panthers as a result of his exceptional efforts.

Momentum had never been higher where the former first-round pick was concerned. Unfortunately, this came to an abrupt halt after one game of the 2024 campaign.

Brown went down with a meniscus injury in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints. The complication was enough to require surgery and place him on season-ending injured reserve. This was a devastating loss that was sorely felt by Ejiro Evero's 3-4 front.

The Panthers put together a historically bad campaign defensively. They were comfortably the league's worst run defense without Brown. Getting him back this season is going to help, but the problems run a lot deeper than one man.

The Auburn product will be eager to make up for lost time. Brown is a genuine difference-maker in every sense of the term. He's a core part of the future in Carolina, which makes restructuring his deal a likely scenario if they want to increase the financial assets at their disposal.

Restructuring Brown's deal is projected to add $9.39 million to Carolina's coffers. Another hefty sum to fortify the ranks with fresh faces.

