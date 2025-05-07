5 Panthers starters who may not survive the 2025 rookie invasion

Demani Richardson - Carolina Panthers S

According to the Our Lads depth chart, Demani Richardson is listed as the starting safety opposite free-agent signing Tre'von Moehrig right now. Whether that'll be the case when the Carolina Panthers begin the 2025 campaign remains to be seen.

Richardson flashed tremendous promise when given responsibilities on the defensive rotation as a rookie. The former undrafted free agent got a chance almost by default when injuries began to decimate Ejiro Evero's unit. It wasn't perfect, but it was enough to suggest a decent career could be in the offing.

The Texas A&M product was around the football consistently. Richardson proved he belonged, and confidence is high that he can build on this positive momentum in Year 2 of his professional career.

The Panthers weren't going to give Richardson an unchallenged run to increased duties. Using one of their picks to acquire Lathan Ransom adds another physical presence to the backend. A smooth transition from the No. 122 overall selection could shake things up considerably.

Richardson won't be getting complacent. He fought his way from relative obscurity into a role last season, but the NFL is a year-to-year league. Improvements are needed in pursuit of holding onto a potential starting role.

D.J. Wonnum - Carolina Panthers OLB

All the hype has centered on Jadeveon Clowney's uncertain future with the Panthers. Not much has been said of D.J. Wonnum's situation entering the final year of his deal.

Wonnum endured a frustrating start to life in Carolina. The edge rusher was dealing with health issues that prevented his participation over the first half of 2024. The former South Carolina standout was eager to make up for lost time, providing a sense of dependability and explosiveness opposite Clowney that was sorely lacking previously.

It was a solid if not spectacular contribution from Wonnum. Missing so much time wasn't easy, so it would be surprising if his influence wasn't more substantial next time around with a full offseason with no lingering complications.

That's the best-case scenario for Carolina, especially considering Wonnum's previous connection to Patrick Jones II from their time together on the Minnesota Vikings. But with Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen threatening everyone else, the margin for error is razor-thin.

As previously mentioned, their arrivals will probably impact Clowney more than Wonnum. However, it's also worth remembering that the Panthers can move off him entirely next spring if performances aren't up to the required standard.

The gauntlet has been thrown down to Wonnum and Clowney. They must provide a positive response.

