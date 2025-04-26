Panthers' latest draft heist leaves Ejiro Evero officially out of excuses

Dan Morgan had a frantic start to Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers had two picks relatively early in the fourth round, which allowed the general manager to find prospects who could have gone higher but didn't for one reason or another.

Trevor Etienne, a promising yet often injured running back from Georgia, was the first choice with the pick acquired from the Jonathan Mingo trade. There was no time for Morgan to revel in his latest addition. There was another riddle to solve soon after.

Carolina was on the clock again at No. 122 overall. Morgan had several different directions he could go, which ended up with Lathan Ransom coming into the ambitious franchise.

The standout safety is another athletically gifted prospect with bad intentions whenever he steps onto the football field. It's not hard to see why Morgan likes him. After all, the former linebacker was all about prideful play and relentless energy during his time as a player.

Carolina Panthers have given Ejiro Evero everything needed to improve defensively

Morgan had to address the secondary at some stage. Ransom might be undersized compared to most safeties, but you wouldn't know it. He's a violent, downhill tackler with the anticipation to spot running lanes developing before arriving at the contact point.

There's also a lot to like about his coverage ability. He can support well from the backend or even play in the slot if the situation dictates. It's another versatile piece for Ejiro Evero, who'll have no excuses not to make serious improvements next season.

This is a risky proposition. Ransom isn't the most fluid mover. He's also got some injury red flags, although Morgan must have been satisfied with the medical assessments before taking the plunge.

There's an opportunity for Ransom to earn reps on the defensive rotation instantly. Tre'von Moehrig is the only guaranteed starter. Undrafted free agent Demani Richardson has promise, but Nick Scott is seen more as a special-teams ace than anything else.

It'll be fascinating to see how Ransom fits into this dynamic. And who knows, perhaps this could be another rough diamond to go alongside Etienne when it's all said and done.

As for Evero? If he can't progress Carolina defensively after so many additions this offseason, Dave Canales will find someone who can in 2026.

