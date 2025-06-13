5 Panthers who turned heads with superstar swagger at 2025 minicamp

Ja'Tavion Sanders - Carolina Panthers TE

Ja'Tavion Sanders flashed enormous promise as a rookie. The Carolina Panthers believe there is more to come from the athletic tight end, and he's been working hard in pursuit of hitting the ground running as the team's No. 1 option this time around.

Sanders gained more receiving yards than any tight end since Greg Olsen last season. He did this despite suffering a neck injury against the Kansas City Chiefs, which ruled him out for one game. It also saw the Panthers reduce his influence considerably to prevent any lingering issues.

Although disappointing, it does nothing to detract from the potential surrounding Sanders entering Year 2 of his professional career. The former Texas standout looks a lot leaner over early workouts. Some extra explosiveness and quick-twitch prowess have been evident, so all signs point to a big campaign from the player if the same trend continues.

With Tommy Tremble out with a back issue and rookie Mitchell Evans still trying to find his feet, Sanders has emerged as the tight-end alpha. He's worked hard during his time away from the team, and the early returns couldn't be more impressive.

If Sanders can keep this up, a potential breakout campaign could be in the offing.

Chau Smith-Wade - Carolina Panthers CB

Dan Morgan didn't strengthen the cornerback unit with the same urgency as other position groups on defense this offseason. That was a bemusing approach for most fans, but it's starting to become clearer why the general manager adopted this method.

Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. are the established duo. However, the impressive surge being displayed by Chau Smith-Wade over his second preparation period with the squad cannot be seen as anything other than positive.

Smith-Wade is growing in stature. The coaching staff lauded his increasing influence. Horn hailed the former Washington State standout as Carolina's best player over early workouts, highlighting his communication and ability to get everyone in the right position on any given down.

Having this grasp on the defense is rare for someone so young. It speaks volumes about Smith-Wade's intelligence and ability to put in the hard work nobody sees. It's also firmly establishing the defensive back as a key part of the team's strategy under Ejiro Evero's guidance.

It's easy to get carried away at this stage. Smith-Wade is off to an exceptional start, but the biggest challenges are to come. Last year's fifth-round pick needs to improve his coverage capabilities, become more impactful against the run, and catch the eye when the competition stiffens. Nothing else will do.

If Smith-Wade accomplishes these feats, expect to see him heavily involved.