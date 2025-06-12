Surprising Panthers standout nobody saw coming just won't be ignored

The Carolina Panthers didn't do much to improve their cornerback room this offseason. It's starting to become clear why Dan Morgan tweaked rather than revamped the unit.

Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. are the mainstays, but that won't be enough. Fortunately for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, a surprising standout is starting to emerge that not many saw coming.

The reports have been glowing around Chau Smith-Wade over early workouts. He's looking to firmly establish himself and build on some encouraging rookie flashes. Having scheme familiarity is also helping him make a lasting contribution that goes under the radar to most.

Chau Smith-Wade is stepping up at best possible time for Carolina Panthers

Horn singled out the ever-improving Smith-Wade during his recent media availability. The shutdown presence said that his counterpart in the cornerback group has been the best Panthers player over workouts so far. He also highlighted his exceptional communication as something that's benefiting the entire defense enormously.

"I think he's been the most impressive player, just because of how fast he got the defense in one year, and he's even out there making the calls for the safeties. He lines up at corner, he lines up at nickel, he's lining up at safety. He's lining up everywhere, and he's just making a lot of plays. And the communication is the biggest thing for me. Like, second-year player communicating like that. He even calls me sometimes. Sometimes I get lazy and don't want to go in the huddle. I can always count on Chau [Smith-Wade] to get me the play and tell me what I'm supposed to do." Jaycee Horn

This is high praise for Smith-Wade. And if Horn sees it, his enhanced influence won't be going unnoticed by the coaching staff either.

Dave Canales hinted that the Panthers would be open to adding another cornerback at some stage this offseason. Charlotte native Jaire Alexander's name is coming up in speculation after he was released by the Green Bay Packers, but that seems unlikely. However, acquiring another with proven production is a realistic proposition.

Until reinforcements (if any) arrive, Smith-Wade will continue to get starting reps. And if the same trend continues, the Panthers have no option other than to get him heavily involved when competitive action begins.

Smith-Wade has his foot in the door. Last season's experience is serving him well, although the Panthers' defense was an absolute abomination. It was a steep learning curve, but he's come out on the other end a better player based on initial impressions this summer.

And make no mistake, Smith-Wade is not going to be ignored regardless of whether another capable veteran enters the fray or not.

