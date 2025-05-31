Fledgling Panthers stars turn heads with relentless drive and rising buzz

Some fans were critical of the Carolina Panthers for not doing enough to improve their secondary this offseason. But early reports from organized team activities suggest that two fledgling stars are ready for increased involvement.

Dan Morgan opted to focus his primary defensive investments on the trenches. Ejiro Evero's 3-4 front and the edge rushing options look a lot stronger this time around, although the bar wasn't exactly high after a historically bad campaign from the unit. The fan base was expecting similar aggression with the secondary options, but that didn't arrive.

Aside from splashing the cash on Tre'von Moehrig and drafting Lathan Ransom, the Panthers stood pat. It's a contentious strategy that could go either way, but there's a growing belief in the building that Demani Richardson and Chau Smith-Wade can both impose themselves with more frequency.

Carolina Panthers could get more from Demani Richardson and Chau Smith-Wade in 2025

Richardson and Smith-Wade flashed as rookies when called upon. That's a solid foundation from which to build. However, doing this consistently from a prominent role is a different challenge entirely.

Head coach Dave Canales lauded Richardson and Smith-Wade, highlighting their work ethic and love for football as reasons behind his optimism. Their starring contribution over the first week of OTAs only lends further weight to these bold claims.

"From the first time we got Chau [Smith-Wade] out here, and this is speaking about Demani Richardson as well. From rookie minicamp for an entire year, they have been so conscientious about their preparation, their body readiness, all these things. They're the first guys on the field; they're rolling things out, and they're kind of working on their technique and getting their bodies ready. They're the last guys off the field catching Jugs (machine). And all of that hard work is paying off for Chau because he's finding himself in the right positions, the right situations. When the huddle breaks, he's talking, and he's just really into it." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

It's early days, but the signs are promising nonetheless. Smith-Wade and Richardson both came up with interceptions throughout the week, which is the best way to get noticed. And the Panthers have proven that growth will be rewarded as part of their new culture shift under Canales' guidance.

Smith-Wade and Richardson are putting in the work. They are going above and beyond the call of duty, and the results speak for themselves. This should also ensure that complacency doesn't become an issue despite this added adulation coming their way.

Watching their progress throughout the summer will provide a broader indication of what they might be capable of. But don't be surprised if Smith-Wade and Richardson do enough to accumulate significant reps on the defensive rotation.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis