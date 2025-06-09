Panthers handed dream veteran defensive option on a silver platter

The Carolina Panthers made their intentions clear early on this offseason. Dan Morgan wanted to improve the defense, and he stopped at nothing to make this dream a reality.

Things look more promising now, but nothing is guaranteed. One position group that didn't receive any upgrades might hold them back. However, a significant opportunity has fallen into Morgan's lap that he would be foolish to ignore.

Morgan seems content with Carolina's cornerback options heading into the campaign. Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. both got extensions this offseason. Hopes are high that Chau Smith-Wade can build on his rookie flashes. There is also some intrigue around MJ Devonshire, who was scooped up off the waiver wire.

That's about it unless someone like Shemar Bartholomew takes a monumental surge forward. It's a razor-thin situation that could legitimately go either way. But make no mistake, Morgan won't settle if better solutions can be found.

Carolina Panthers must shoot their shot with Jaire Alexander after surprising release

One intriguing development around the league shouldn't go unnoticed by the Panthers. According to Jeremy Fowler from ESPN, the Green Bay Packers are releasing cornerback Jaire Alexander after no willing trade suitor came forward. A restructured contract was on the table, but both parties have now agreed to go their separate ways instead.

While teams were reluctant to part ways with draft capital and take on Alexander's contract, that won't be the case now he's free to choose his next destination. The two-time Pro Bowler's dealt with some injury issues in recent seasons, but he remains a highly productive performer when fit and firing on all cylinders.

Oh, and he also hails from Charlotte.

Alexander will have no shortage of suitors. He could be looking for a team with better chances of contending next season, but the Panthers have to shoot their shot. And perhaps a homecoming might be what the defensive back is looking for after spending his career up north.

Pairing Alexander with Horn represents a mouthwatering proposition. He should be extremely motivated to silence his doubters, which will keep the urgency high. Whether the Panthers are an enticing destination for the player remains to be seen, but Morgan should try to lure him regardless.

Watch this space…

