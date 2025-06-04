Panthers have video proof they’re ignoring the cornerback they should be backing

The Carolina Panthers didn't do much to strengthen their cornerback unit this offseason. Looking at the recent surge from one player previously on the roster fringes, there could be a valid reason for standing pat.

Dan Morgan allocated most of his substantial resources to the defensive front seven after a historically bad campaign from Ejiro Evero's unit in 2024. The Panthers did shell out big bucks to land standout safety Tre'von Moehrig, but nothing was done to the cornerback room aside from claiming MJ Devonshire off the waiver wire.

Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. both got extensions. Chau Smith-Wade is showing promise over early workouts as he looks to build on his rookie flashes. That's not enough, even if Devonshire forces his way into the team's plans.

Most expect the Panthers to add another cornerback at some stage, depending on what opportunities present themselves between now and their Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But if Shemar Bartholomew continues to catch the eye, Carolina could decide to go through with what they have.

Shemar Bartholomew is making an impact at Carolina Panthers OTAs

Bartholomew was claimed off waivers last summer after failing to make the New York Jets' 53-man roster, beating out several other willing suitors. He's got the size and length Evero typically looks for in his defensive backs, but the former Georgia Southern standout was used sparingly during his first season with the franchise.

He was active for just five games, playing 17 defensive snaps and 34 on special teams. Bartholomew was probably anticipating more involvement, but at least he got the chance to stick around and potentially carve out a bigger role for himself.

Offseason workouts are still in their infancy, but Bartholomew is staking a claim. He left a statement to finish the OTA practice open to the media, securing an interception that resulted in jubilant scenes among his defensive teammates.

There is a long way to go and a lot of hard work ahead for Bartholomew in his quest for more involvement. Horn, Jackson, and Smith-Wade are the top dogs currently. But if the Cypress Ranch High School product can keep stacking good days, he'll be right in contention.

The Panthers are all about giving opportunities. There is competition for places, and those who perform well will be rewarded accordingly. That should give Bartholomew enough incentive to build on his newly acquired momentum and possibly surge his way up the cornerback depth chart.

That's a win-win for everybody.

