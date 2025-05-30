Panthers may have signed defensive disruptor who’s ready to leapfrog vets

Dan Morgan turned over every stone and examined every possibility in pursuit of improving the Carolina Panthers defense this offseason. This drastic strategy was almost guaranteed after watching Ejiro Evero's depleted unit put together an abysmal campaign in 2024.

The Panthers are in a better place as a result. One team reporter believes one new arrival comes with some intriguing upside based on his observations at the start of Phase 3 organized team activities.

Morgan's recruitment didn't end after the draft. The Panthers' front-office leader is always keeping a close eye on developments around the league. Another example of this arrived from the waiver wire after Carolina claimed cornerback MJ Devonshire.

Carolina Panthers reporter believes MJ Devonshire could impact cornerback rotation in 2025

Devonshire has the size, length, and physicality Evero typically looks for in his defensive backs. Things didn't go according to plan with the Las Vegas Raiders, but the Panthers see something in the former Pittsburgh standout that could be molded into a productive performer if he transitions smoothly.

Mike Kaye from The Charlotte Observer agrees. The beat writer will be keeping a close eye on Devonshire's progress as the offseason unfolds. In particular, how the defensive back copes with Carolina's physically imposing receivers, such as Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette.

"A new cornerback who is somewhat intriguing is MJ Devonshire. He was claimed off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders in April following the draft. Devonshire was a seventh-round pick last season, but he spent his entire rookie campaign on the Las Vegas practice squad. While he’s got average size at 5-foot-11 and 186 pounds, he has 32-and-7/8-inched arms. Length is important on defense and the Pittsburgh alum — as a cornerback — has longer arms than McMillan (31 1/2 inches), Legette (31 7/8 inches) and Tremble (31 7/8 inches). It’ll be interesting to see if that length sticks out against bigger wideouts this offseason." Mike Kaye

That could ultimately determine whether Devonshire carves out a role for himself or not. It'll be a crash course for the player, there's no getting away from that. How he copes with the added spotlight glaring will be the difference between success and failure.

There is an opening for Devonshire if he impresses enough. The Panthers stood pat at the cornerback position this offseason, giving Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. lucrative contract extensions. Chau Smith-Wade is expected to build on his rookie flashes, but more is required.

If Devonshire proves he can handle the pressure cooker, he'll be rewarded. But don't be surprised if the Panthers add another dependable veteran presence if they aren't entirely convinced.

It's a fine line for Devonshire. Seizing every chance that comes along is crucial.

