Panthers quietly improve secondary with curious move nobody saw coming

Dan Morgan didn't get his hands on a cornerback during the 2025 NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers signed several defensive backs from the undrafted free agent pool, but how much they'll be able to contribute remains to be seen.

Morgan is turning over every stone. That was evident once again after they quietly made an intriguing move that nobody saw coming.

According to Joe Person from The Athletic, the Panthers claimed M.J. Devonshire off waivers following his departure from the Las Vegas Raiders. Last year's seventh-round selection struggled to firmly establish himself. However, those in power see enough in the cornerback to warrant further investigation.

M.J. Devonshire could make Carolina Panthers roster with smooth offseason transition

Devonshire bounced on and off the active roster last season. The Raiders offered the player a reserve/futures contract but disposed of him once their draft class was finalized. Although disappointing, the Panthers represent a decent landing spot in pursuit of staking a bolder claim for involvement.

The Panthers have Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. as their boundary cornerback tandem. Chau Smith-Wade should occupy slot responsibilities, but he remains something of an unknown quantity despite flashing as a rookie. The cupboard is relatively bare aside from that, with only Akayleb Evans, Shemar Bartholomew, and a collection of undrafted free agents to call upon.

Things didn't go according to plan in Las Vegas, but the former college ballhawk got another chance quickly. Devonshire gained seven interceptions in his final two seasons in Pittsburgh, three of which he brought back for touchdowns. That's the sort of opportunism Carolina's secondary lacked last time around, so the opportunity awaiting the defensive back couldn't be clearer.

Devonshire is starting from the bottom, and this could be his final chance to find an NFL home when push comes to shove. That should bring enough urgency to seize the moment, but the margin for error remains razor-thin.

The Panthers aren't losing anything to find out if Devonshire can make an impact. Morgan wants to increase competition across the board, and every spot is going to be earned over the summer. If he can catch the eye over early workouts and build on this momentum when camp rolls around, he'll be rewarded accordingly.

This was an unexpected move. Capitalizing on a fresh start is crucial for Devonshire, who is entering the last chance saloon at just 24 years old.

This is one of several fascinating storylines to watch in the weeks and months ahead. Hopefully, Devonshire can improve enough to silence his doubters and become a surprise that most don't see coming.

