Panthers' Dave Canales just stirred the pot with Jaire Alexander hint

Speculation is running wild about the Carolina Panthers potentially adding to their defensive options in the not-too-distant future. Head coach Dave Canales dropped a not-so-subtle hint about the team's potential intentions if the right opportunity comes along.

These rumors intensified this week after the Green Bay Packers released two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander after no willing trade partner came forward. He's dealt with some disappointing injury issues over the last two seasons, but the Charlotte native could be an immensely positive addition with a clearer run of luck on the health front.

Dave Canales didn't rule out Carolina Panthers pursuit of Jaire Alexander

Canales was approached about the possibility of bringing Alexander into the fold on Day 1 of Carolina's mandatory minicamp. The head coach outlined that he is always looking for ways to bolster competition. And it seems like a conversation will take place between the Panthers and the player's representatives at some stage.

"I don't know that for sure, but we're always open to the chance of just bringing great players in here to create that competition. So, I wouldn't say no, but right now we have to take all the information in. I'm sure those conversations will happen to just kind of see what are they looking for. It's got to be the right fit for both sides. So those are all things that we'd be open to." Dave Canales via Sheena Quick

Dave Canales says the Panthers are “open” to adding to the secondary room. #Panthers pic.twitter.com/IGBY8N1and — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) June 10, 2025

Alexander's release will provoke a discussion between those in power. Interest needs to be mutual, and the money must work for all parties. But perhaps coming home to form a potentially prolific cornerback tandem with Jaycee Horn could be an enticing proposition at this stage of his career.

The Panthers won't be alone in throwing their hat into the ring. NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that six teams have already been in contact with Alexander regarding a move. A bidding war is only going to drive up the price, which makes it even riskier considering the injury red flags attached.

Chau Smith-Wade and Shemar Bartholomew are shining over early workouts so far. That's a big positive from the Panthers' perspective, but a healthy Alexander represents a substantial upgrade on anything aside from Horn in the cornerback unit.

It remains a long shot. The hometown element gives the Panthers a fighting chance, but teams with better chances of contending right now should also be keen. That complicates this possible acquisition, so striking quickly is crucial if they identify Alexander as a player of interest.

Time will tell on that one. But Canales didn't exactly rule it out.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis