Panthers insider warns fans not to buy into Jaire Alexander buzz

The Green Bay Packers sent shockwaves through the league by releasing veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander when no willing trade partner came forward. This immediately came with speculation linking him with his hometown team, the Carolina Panthers.

There is no doubt that Alexander would be an immense upgrade opposite Jaycee Horn in the secondary despite his injury problems in recent seasons. Even so, one team insider doesn't believe it's something general manager Dan Morgan will consider when push comes to shove.

Alexander should have no shortage of suitors if everything checks out on the health front. Teams were reluctant to part ways with draft capital. But now he's free to choose his next destination, a new home should arrive quickly.

Carolina Panthers insider offers cautionary tale over Jaire Alexander speculation

Joe Person from The Athletic urged the Panthers to proceed with caution where Alexander is concerned. The insider highlighted his injury issues as a major red flag that cannot be ignored. He also thought shelling out big money for another cornerback after extending both Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. this offseason might not be in Morgan's thought process right now.

"[Dan] Morgan, the Panthers’ general manager, and the team’s other decision-makers, should proceed with caution with [Jaire] Alexander, who has played more than seven games only once over the past four seasons. The Panthers dealt with injury issues with [Jaycee] Horn, but decided to pay him after he changed his offseason regimen and stayed healthy in 2024. With the money they have tied up in Horn (who was briefly the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history), it’s hard to envision the Panthers shelling out another lucrative contract at the position. Perhaps Alexander’s health history forces him to take a one-year, prove-it deal." Joe Person

Alexander hails from Charlotte and has deep connections to the region. If he's willing to accept an incentivized deal to return home, this situation becomes more realistic. However, that doesn't seem likely.

The Panthers need more in their cornerback room. Horn, Jackson, and Chau Smith-Wade should all feature prominently. But unless someone like Shemar Bartholomew or MJ Devonshire takes a bigger leap than expected, it won't be enough.

While Alexander would round off the room nicely, the two-time Pro Bowler might be looking for a team with better chances of contending right now. The Panthers aren't there just yet, but it won't hurt to inquire to see if there is any way a deal could be worked out.

It's a gamble upon looking at his injury history. But it might be a risk worth taking if the money works for all parties.

Just don't bet on it.

