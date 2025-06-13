5 Panthers who turned heads with superstar swagger at 2025 minicamp

Tre'von Moehrig - Carolina Panthers S

Dan Morgan knew what was required this offseason. The Carolina Panthers gave Ejiro Evero another shot to turn things around, so they had to invest their primary financial resources on the defensive side of the football.

Morgan focused his early attention on the trenches, which was essential for a team that gave up more than 3,000 rushing yards and the most single-season points in NFL history. However, one expensive addition to the secondary could be equally if not more important.

The Panthers shelled out decent money to acquire Tre'von Moehrig from the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. He was one of the best safeties on the market, so getting him represented a significant coup. The former second-round pick out of TCU is also keen to repay the faith shown in him by Carolina's front office.

Moehrig hasn't come to Carolina just for the big paycheck. He was to set the tone and raise this secondary to a new standard. He's setting an example for others to follow, especially where young players like Demani Richardson and rookie Lathan Ransom are concerned.

Getting a hefty contract raises expectations for Moehrig in a new environment. What he does in a competitive setting is more important, but the defensive back is off to a good start.

Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB

Bryce Young got back on track upon his return to the starting lineup in 2024. Getting benched after just two games lit a fire under the quarterback that is only growing. There is a different aura around him these days, which is only fueling the hope of a genuine Panthers turnaround next season.

Young has confidence. His swagger has returned, and there is a real purpose to the way he's going about his business. Everyone is feeding off his renewed energy, which is exactly what the Panthers had in mind when they traded a king's ransom for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The former Alabama standout displayed surgical precision and timing throughout Carolina's mandatory minicamp. Having scheme familiarity and coaching stability has helped Young tremendously. Everyone is also firmly behind the signal-caller, which wasn't always the case.

All signs are pointing up. There is a long way to go and a lot of hard work to come, but the Panthers might have a franchise quarterback for the first time since Cam Newton took the league by storm.

Complacency cannot creep into Young's mindset. Avoiding that should be a straightforward exercise given what it took the Heisman Trophy winner to reach this point of his NFL journey.

