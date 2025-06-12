Bryce Young flashing superstar energy after Panthers' minicamp masterclass

There's something different about Bryce Young these days. A masterclass on Day 2 of Carolina Panthers' mandatory minicamp lent further weight to these ever-growing claims.

Things could have gone either way for Young last season. Dave Canales rolled the dice and displayed tremendous courage by benching the former No. 1 pick just two games into the 2024 campaign. Some would have wilted with demoralized confidence and accusations of being the biggest draft bust of the modern era. Fortunately for the Panthers, the Heisman Trophy winner is made of sterner stuff.

Young saw it as an opportunity to learn and grow. He responded positively to the significant setback and was ready to seize another chance when it came. The differences in his performance levels were extraordinary, and the Panthers' offense went from mundane to highly efficient in the blink of an eye.

The Panthers had seen enough. They built around Young this offseason to see if his mini-resurgence turned into something more substantial. And the initial signs from early workouts couldn't be more promising.

Bryce Young already lighting up Carolina Panthers' minicamp with superstar energy

The Alabama graduate was reportedly at his surgical best during Wednesday's practice according to those in attendance. There was one errant throw that resulted in an interception by Tre'von Moehrig, but Young spent most of the session carving open the defense. This was more glaring in red-zone situations, which speaks to the player's improved composure and laser focus.

Young is growing in stature with every passing day. There is a new and improved swagger to his performance levels, and he's coming out of his shell in a way that is resonating extremely well with his teammates.

This all centers on trust and stability. The Panthers believe in Young. The player has faith in his pass-catchers and the offensive line. There is also schematic familiarity with the same coaching staff in place across the board. It's the little things that make a big difference, and the entire franchise is reaping the rewards.

Preparations are still in their infancy, to a certain extent. Things won't ramp up properly until training camp, joint practices, and the preseason. But if Young's imposing start continues throughout the summer, he'll be primed to take the league by storm in 2025.

And if that happens, the Panthers will be a surprise teams don't see coming.

