5 Panthers UDFAs who might sneak onto 2025 roster before anyone notices

Undrafted free agents have it tougher than most. But the Carolina Panthers have proven over the years that if they impress enough, they'll be rewarded.

This proved true again last season. The Panthers had two hopefuls who caught the eye after they didn't hear their names called during the 2024 NFL Draft. Wide receiver Jalen Coker and safety Demani Richardson managed to fight their way onto the squad. They also performed well above expectations when called upon, which could be enough for increased involvement next time around.

The Panthers will be hoping for the same again with their 2025 crop. It'll be more challenging as the roster improves in strength and depth. However, Dan Morgan and Dave Canales are eager to enhance competition across the board.

Nothing will be given. Everything will be earned. Veterans on the roster bubble must improve or face losing their spots to younger, cheaper players if they manage to stand out.

It's always one of the more fascinating aspects to watch over the summer. With this in mind, here are five Panthers undrafted free agents who could potentially sneak their way onto the 53-man roster in 2025.

Carolina Panthers undrafted free agents who could steal roster spots in 2025

Jack Henderson - Carolina Panthers S

The Carolina Panthers could have an opening within their secondary for another young safety upstart to go alongside the options available. Those in power spent big money on Tre'von Moehrig in free agency and drafted Lathan Ransom, but only Nick Scott and Demani Richardson should be considered for the roster aside from that.

He'll need to make an imposing start when preparations for the new campaign gather pace, but Jack Henderson has the versatility and physical prowess that look tailor-made for Ejiro Evero's 3-4 defensive scheme. The former Minnesota standout has experience as a cornerback, whether that's on the boundary or in the slot. He's also spent time as a box safety and even at the defensive second level when the situation dictates.

That is not a bad foundation from which to build. Henderson's ferociousness at the contact point needs no introduction. He's a formidable presence against the run, and his 9.37 relative athletic score ranked extremely favorably among other safeties in this class.

There are some technical flaws that must be rectified. Even so, Henderson has the athleticism and instincts to potentially become a major asset on special teams while developing other areas of his game.

It could go either way for Henderson. But it's not hard to see why the Panthers want to examine his physical attributes in greater detail.