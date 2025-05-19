5 Panthers UDFAs who might sneak onto 2025 roster before anyone notices

Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers PK

It's all change at the kicking position this season. Eddy Pineiro wasn't brought back by the Carolina Panthers after an inconsistent campaign in 2024. Matthew Wright came in as the new veteran presence, but most fans thought competition would be arriving at some stage.

That came via undrafted free agency. The Panthers moved swiftly to secure the services of Ryan Fitzgerald, who many thought would be drafted late in the process before failing to hear his name called. That worked out pretty well for Carolina, especially if he forces his way onto the roster.

Fitzgerald improved with every college season at Florida State. He didn't miss an extra point over his final two campaigns. He hit 100 percent of his field goals during his final year with the Seminoles. The accuracy and leg strength look NFL-ready, so fans will be watching his progress closely over the summer.

Wright won't be giving up the No. 1 spot without a fight. But for the Panthers' long-term outlook, Fitzgerald winning the job represents the best-case scenario for the organization.

The life of a kicker is precarious. Panthers fans saw another undrafted free agent, Harrison Mevis, start well last year before tailing off dramatically. Fitzgerald is hoping to avoid a similar fate en route to the 53-man roster.

Bam Martin-Scott - Carolina Panthers LB

The Panthers' linebacking corps lost a hugely influential figure this offseason. Dan Morgan opted not to bring back team leader Shaq Thompson after two luckless years on the injury front. They haven't done much to fortify the unit, which indicates confidence in Josey Jewell and Trevin Wallace to pick up the slack.

Christian Rozeboom was signed to a one-year deal in free agency. He's got previous experience working within Ejiro Evero's defensive scheme and gained 135 tackles with the Los Angeles Rams in 2024. However, the cupboard is relatively bare aside from that.

Positions lower down the depth chart will be earned. Those who impress over the summer and during Carolina's preseason engagements are going to be rewarded accordingly. Bam Martin-Scott has an opportunity to sneak onto the roster if everything goes well.

Martin-Scott excels as a coverage linebacker. He's got the explosiveness needed to be utilized effectively on blitz packages, and the speed in pursuit of ball-carriers should make a successful transition from college to the pros. The former South Carolina standout also emerged as a strong leadership presence with the Gamecocks, which is only going to help his cause.

If Martin-Scott can improve his instincts and play recognition, he's got a shot.