The best Panthers undrafted free agent signing nobody is talking about

Dan Morgan's hard work didn't end once the 2025 NFL Draft concluded. The Carolina Panthers dove quickly into the undrafted free agent pool in pursuit of unearthing some gems who could carve out surprising roles for themselves with a smooth transition.

And in Bam Martin-Scott, the Panthers could have a rough diamond within a position that's been relatively overlooked throughout the offseason so far.

The Panthers didn't have to look far for Martin-Scott, who played his college football at South Carolina. He doesn't blow you away with elite athleticism. He wouldn't be classed as exceptional in any particular trait. However, he does almost everything well.

Carolina Panthers picked up a high enery player in Bam Martin-Scott

Martin-Scott improved his run defense dramatically last season, earning 67 tackles and nine tackles for loss. He recognizes plays developing quickly and is relentless in pursuit of the ball carrier. Adding more gap discipline will be key when the margins get finer in the pros, but his energetic approach is something that could help the Panthers' linebacking rotation.

There's also a lot to like about Martin-Scott's coverage potential. He's a fluid mover capable of matching up against running backs or tight ends. There are some deficiencies in zone-dependent schemes, so the Panthers must pick and choose their spots with the player if he does enough to make the 53-man roster.

As a blitzer, Martin-Scott flashes. There are times when he struggles to get off blocks, but the explosiveness is efficient enough to get into the backfield when opportunities arise. This could also make him a special team asset while developing problem areas of his game.

The Panthers could use someone surging from the proverbial wilderness and into roster contention at the defensive second level. Those in power opted not to bring back Shaq Thompson this offseason. Christian Rozeboom was signed to go along with Josey Jewell and Trevin Wallace, but that's about it.

Morgan was a productive former linebacker. If he sees something in Martin-Scott that can be molded into something more, fans should trust his judgment. And if the incoming rookie cannot force his way into the team's plans, it won't be for a lack of trying.

Energy, focus, and high tempo will be evident from the moment Martin-Scott gets into the building. He'll be hoping that's enough to catch the eye and give Carolina's coaching staff a nice surprise as the summer goes on.

After that, everything else is out of his hands.

