Panthers quietly make 10 roster moves immediately after 2025 NFL Draft

Dan Morgan is gaining widespread plaudits for his expert navigation of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers eventually took eight prospects after giving up one pick through trading up. Needs were filled and depth was bolstered, which should put head coach Dave Canales' squad in a position to be more competitive in 2025.

The hard work didn't stop for Morgan once the final pick had been made. Carolina, and everyone else around the league, worked the phones tirelessly in pursuit of getting the right undrafted free agents into the fold.

The Panthers managed to pick up 10 undrafted free agents, according to reports. Some won't make it. Others will do enough to make the practice squad. In an ideal world, one or two will surge onto the 53-man roster and potentially become nice surprises.

That's what the Panthers managed to get from wide receiver Jalen Coker and safety Demani Richardson last season. Let's look at the latest recruits.

Carolina Panthers reportedly sign 10 undrafted free agents after the 2025 NFL Draft

Ethan Garbers

Quarterback | UCLA Bruins

The Panthers rounded off their quarterback room heading into the offseason with former UCLA standout Ethan Garbers. This would be nothing more than a camp body, so doing enough to become a development project on the practice squad is his primary objective.

Michael Tarquin

Offensive Tackle | Oklahoma Sooners

Most thought the Panthers would address the offensive tackle spot at some stage during the draft. That wasn't the case, but the money shelled out to acquire Michael Tarquin suggests those in power see something in the edge protector that can be developed further over time.

Jacolby George

Wide Receiver | Miami Hurricanes

According to reports, the Panthers gave Jacolby George more guaranteed money than he would have received as a sixth-round pick. The explosive pass-catcher was a hot commodity on the free-agent market, so Carolina will be hoping for another Coker scenario with the Miami product.

Trevian Thomas

Safety | Arkansas State Red Wolves

The Panthers drafted Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom to bolster their options on the backend. Whether Trevian Thomas can step up remains to be seen, but an opportunity to make the squad is there with a smooth transition.

Bam Martin-Scott

Linebacker | South Carolina Gamecocks

A linebacker with the name Bam seems fitting for Morgan. He was a hard-hitting second-level enforcer himself before moving into the front office. If he sees promise in Martin-Scott, fans should trust his judgment.

Ryan Fitzgerald

Kicker | Florida State Seminoles

This is an interesting one. Ryan Fitzgerald comes in with a legitimate chance to win the starting job if everything goes well. The Panthers have Matthew Wright after deciding not to bring Eddy Pineiro back, but the incoming rookie should fancy his chances of unseating the veteran quickly if early momentum is generated.

Mike Reid

Cornerback | South Dakota Coyotes

Mike Reid is a relatively unknown quantity. He's got the size and length typically associated with productive cornerbacks in Ejiro Evero's system, but he's a work in progress until further notice.

Corey Thornton

Cornerback | Louisville Cardinals

Corey Thornton is a physical cornerback. He's strong at the contact point, which makes him an asset in press coverage. The agility is sometimes lacking, and his top-end speed wouldn't be elite by any stretch of the imagination. It'll be interesting to see how he fares, but any failure won't be for the lack of trying.

Isaac Gifford

Safety | Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Panthers turned to Matt Rhule's program, one of the worst head coaches in franchise history, for another safety option in undrafted free agency. Isaac Gifford is a physical defensive back with a good football IQ. Improving from a coverage standpoint will be his goal.

Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams

Running Back | Michigan State Spartans

If one looks at Kay'Ron Lynch Adams' production in 2023 for Massachusetts, there was a lot to like. His performance levels dipped after transferring to higher competition at Michigan State, but it would be surprising to see him make the squad unless it's as the fourth option until Jonathon Brooks returns.

