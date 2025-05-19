5 Panthers UDFAs who might sneak onto 2025 roster before anyone notices

Luka Kandra - Carolina Panthers OL

Dan Morgan rightfully kept faith with the offensive linemen who gave so much to the cause in 2024. Not many expected the Carolina Panthers to run it back with everybody, but re-signing Austin Corbett, Cade Mays, and Brady Christensen represents a significant coup that maintains continuity in a position of strength.

The Panthers' offensive line is pretty set as a result. Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton are the bookend tackle tandem. Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis quickly became one of the league's most imposing guard partnerships. Mays and Corbett will fight it out for the starting center spot. Christensen is the versatile backup capable of playing anywhere. Yosh Nijman took a pay cut to stick around as Carolina's swing tackle option.

One would expect Chandler Zavala to make the roster after his notable improvements when called upon in Year 2. That leaves room for one or two more. Although it'll be tough, Luke Kandra could shake things up by impressing over the summer.

Kandra accumulated plenty of starting experience in college. He's explosive to the contact point and boasts a high-level football IQ capable of identifying stunts and shifts quickly. There's also a lot to like about his ability at the second level on pulls, but his play strength must improve before confidence increases.

Jacolby George - Carolina Panthers WR

The Panthers waited until the 2025 NFL Draft to bolster the weapons around quarterback Bryce Young. Dan Morgan prioritized the defense in free agency, and rightfully so. The general manager felt he could add more explosiveness to the offensive side of things from the college ranks, which he successfully achieved.

Tetairoa McMillan was the high-profile arrival at No. 8 overall. The Panthers spent their final selection on Jimmy Horn Jr., whose elusiveness and versatility could impact the rotation and the kick return game with a smooth transition.

Although it went relatively under the radar compared to others, the Panthers also believe Jacolby George might be able to carve out a role for himself. The former Miami star was a coveted undrafted free agent, and Carolina gave him more guaranteed money than a sixth-round selection to get him into the franchise. That brings intrigue, and the pass-catcher reportedly got off to a good start over the team's rookie minicamp to raise anticipation further.

George is a good player. Forcing his way onto the wide receiver rotation will be difficult. Still, there's also a chance he could end up being this year's Jalen Coker for the Panthers if everything goes according to plan or better than expected.

The Panthers gave George a huge vote of confidence. Repaying this faith is crucial.

