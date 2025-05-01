Panthers may have found their next Jalen Coker with eye-popping UDFA steal

The Carolina Panthers found an undrafted free-agent gem last season in wide receiver Jalen Coker. A notable signing could see history repeat itself for this improving franchise in 2025.

Dan Morgan didn't stop recruiting after the draft. Plucking some rough diamonds from those who didn't hear their names called throughout the selection event was the next objective. The Panthers struck with conviction to land wideout Jacolby George, holding off strong interest from elsewhere to secure his services.

George was a hot commodity. The Panthers were among several others vying for his services. That meant Morgan had to pay accordingly with $215,000 guaranteed, which sits on the higher scale for undrafted free agents and more than he would have received as a sixth-round pick.

Carolina Panthers' financial outlay suggests confidence in Jacolby George

It's also something Morgan did last year to sign Coker. The former Holy Cross standout made the initial 53-man roster but was released following waiver wire pickups. After he went unclaimed, the pass-catcher came back onto the practice squad en route to a decent contribution against all odds.

Those in power have similar hopes for George. Even so, the former Miami Hurricanes standout has to work his way from the bottom up in what looks like a crowded room right now.

Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, Adam Thielen, and Coker are roster locks. Seventh-round pick Jimmy Horn Jr. will fancy his chances of involvement. Hunter Renfrow's comeback story could see him rewarded with a spot. David Moore has the trust of head coach Dave Canales, which could work in his favor.

That stacks the deck against George. Making a good early impression is crucial. It's all about catching the eye with the second and third strings over camp if he makes it that far. And who knows, that could be enough for Canales to get him involved with the bigger fish.

Namely, quarterback Bryce Young.

George should be brimming with confidence after his final season in Miami, where he was catching passes from No. 1 pick Cam Ward. He's got a quick first step and decent top-end speed. He's also a dangerous yards-after-the-catch threat with the football in his hands, which is always a highly coveted trait.

There are some concentration issues that must be alleviated. George is undersized, so improving his play strength is key. He represents a work in progress, but so did Coker before he burst onto the scene quicker than anticipated.

Standing out in Carolina's receiver room will be difficult; there's no getting away from that. That doesn't mean George isn't capable with the right work ethic and willingness to learn.

After that, everything else is out of his hands.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis