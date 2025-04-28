Panthers give once promising wide receiver chance to resurrect NFL career

The Carolina Panthers acquired two wide receivers during the 2025 NFL Draft. That didn't stop general manager Dan Morgan from swooping with conviction for another veteran pass-catcher once the pivotal selection event concluded.

According to Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network, the Panthers are signing Hunter Renfrow, which is a remarkable comeback for the player. He spent the entire 2024 campaign on the proverbial free-agent scrap heap, so it'll be fascinating to see if he can shake off any rust and make an impact within head coach Dave Canales' schematic concepts.

That will be difficult for the Myrtle Beach native and former fifth-round pick out of Clemson. Renfrow's missed a lot of time. His Pro Bowl campaign in 2021, where he looked capable of becoming one of the league's best slot receivers, was a long time ago. Even so, it's probably not costing the Panthers much to find out one way or another.

Carolina Panthers shouldn't expect miracles from Hunter Renfrow

Carolina spent the No. 8 overall selection in the draft on Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who's got the credentials to become a legitimate No. 1 receiver for Bryce Young with a flair for the extravagant. Morgan also spent the team's final draft pick on Jimmy Horn Jr., a diminutive, competitive pass-catcher who could become Adam Thielen's long-term successor in the slot.

Or so we thought.

Renfrow's presence throws a wrench into that plan, but Morgan is eager to raise standards and increase competition within every position group as part of his long-term plan for sustained growth. This is just another example.

Morgan didn't do much (if anything) to enhance the supporting cast around quarterback Bryce Young in free agency. That's all changed over the last week. And if Renfrow can get back to something like his old self, the former No. 1 pick out of Alabama will have another exceptional separator to depend upon.

The Panthers will give Renfrow another opportunity to resurrect his NFL career, but expecting miracles would be foolish. He'll be in shape, but it'll take a while to get himself up to genuine football conditioning. He also regressed considerably in 2022-2023 with the Las Vegas Raiders, which could have been the start of a downward slide.

It might work out. It might not. But it's another intriguing storyline to watch over the summer.

