5 players Carolina Panthers could (or should) trade during the 2025 NFL Draft

Yosh Nijman - Carolina Panthers OT

The Carolina Panthers rightfully retained their offensive linemen who gave so much to the cause last season. It was a remarkably improved campaign from the protection in 2024, which went from a frustrating weak link to an area of real strength after some substantial investments from Dan Morgan.

Cade Mays and Austin Corbett will fight it out for the starting center spot after getting new one-year deals. Brady Christensen, who was expected to get interest on the open market, also re-signed. This was thanks in no small part to his love for living in Charlotte.

This hasn't stopped the Panthers from examining some of the top offensive tackles emerging from the college ranks this year. Taylor Moton is entering the final year of his deal and is on the wrong side of 30 years old. He remains ultra-consistent, but no team should ever settle in the offensive trenches.

Any new prospect could make Yosh Nijman surplus to requirements. The veteran swing tackle wasn't used much last season, and the edge play dipped considerably whenever he came in to replace Moton. If the Panthers can get something back in return for the player, providing they draft another tackle, Morgan should strongly consider the possibility.

Whether Nijman would generate interest is anyone's guess.

Adam Thielen - Carolina Panthers WR

I am not on board with this, and the chances remain highly unlikely. Even so, the media speculation linking Adam Thielen with a trade away from the Panthers warrants discussion.

Thielen contemplated retirement this offseason. He was enthused enough by quarterback Bryce Young's progress to give it another go-around in Carolina. Even so, media and analysts are constantly linking the two-time Pro Bowler with a switch to a team with more legitimate chances to contend.

This is a non-starter. Thielen is an integral part of Carolina's plans for next season. The fact that Morgan did nothing to enhance the wideout options in free agency dictates as much. It's also worth remembering that the Panthers gave the former undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State a pay rise for his exceptional performance levels over the last two years.

The Panthers want to add another dynamic wide receiver into the mix when the draft rolls around. That's only going to help Young's cause, but it doesn't detract from Thielen's pivotal role during what could be the final year in the league.

Thielen remains one of the NFL's most polished route runners over short-to-intermediate areas. He's a dependable outlet in key situations and Young's most trusted target. Trading him is absolutely out of the question.