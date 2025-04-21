Adam Thielen reaffirms faith in Panthers QB Bryce Young with emphatic depiction

Adam Thielen took a long, hard look in the mirror this offseason. The Carolina Panthers' wide receiver remained highly productive in 2024, but he'll be 35 years old next time around. Retirement was considered, and it represented a legitimate possibility.

One thing above all else gave Thielen cause to pause. That, of course, was quarterback Bryce Young's exceptional turnaround once reintroduced into the starting lineup.

Young looked dead and buried after his benching before Week 3 at the Las Vegas Raiders. Analysts wrote him off as the biggest bust of the modern era. His shaken confidence and subpar production left head coach Dave Canales with no option other than to take him out of the firing line. Fortunately for the Panthers, it brought a positive response from the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The former Alabama star spent his time away from the glaring spotlight widely. Young learned from Andy Dalton, built back confidence, and realized some harsh truths. When another opportunity arose, he seized it with both hands.

Adam Thielen believes Carolina Panthers have something special with Bryce Young

Thielen reaffirmed his faith in Young, confirming his development was a big reason why he's giving it another year. The former undrafted free agent revealed some lessons his quarterback learned along the way and his improved leadership as promising platforms from which to build moving forward.

"That's the biggest reason why I'm coming back. Just to see that growth, see his attitude, see his influence in the locker room, and just how things had changed over the last two years. He's always been a great person, and you could see the potential. You know he's a good football player, but you really want to see the next step. His leadership, and how he can carry that team to the next level, and you really saw that the last five, six, seven weeks. I think he realized that I can really make a difference if I can just do what it takes to help this team win, and he was able to do that in a big way, and really lead and play at a high level. Excited about year three." Adam Thielen

Canales never lost complete faith in Young. Neither did Dan Morgan, who rejected a plethora of trade inquiries for the Heisman Trophy winner following his high-profile benching.

Thielen's been around the game a long time. He's played with some good quarterbacks and some not-so-great ones. The fact that he sees enough in Young to put his body through another grueling campaign speaks volumes.

The Panthers will also be counting on Thielen heavily. They've held firm with their wide receiver options this offseason, highlighting confidence in Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker making the strides needed to excel. Carolina will add another potentially productive wideout via the draft, but the Minnesota State graduate is easily their most experienced and dependable weapon right now.

Young and Thielen's strong connection should serve them well. And the signal-caller is bringing a new lease of life from the three-time Pro Bowler before he walks away from the NFL entirely.

That's a win-win if others can meet their end of the bargain.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis