5 players who could reunite with Ejiro Evero on the Carolina Panthers in 2025

Ejiro Evero's future came under the microscope after a historically bad campaign from his unit. The Carolina Panthers made improvements over the second half of 2024, but their defensive frailties held them back. That has to change when competitive action begins again.

Evero was working with one hand tied behind his back. General manager Dan Morgan admitted he didn't do enough to improve the personnel and replace key departures such as Frankie Luvu and Brian Burns. This is also a big reason why the Panthers gave their defensive coordinator a reprieve.

Head coach Dave Canales still believes in Evero's 3-4 base scheme. He thinks that once the personnel improves, the on-field product will too. That might be the case, but the margin for error is officially gone.

If Evero gets a say on reinforcements, he could turn to some familiar faces once again. This is something he's done over the last two years in Carolina with minimal success.

Considering the pressure Evero is under entering the 2025 campaign, surrounding himself with trusted associates is something he could push for. Whether he'll get his wish or not remains to be seen.

With this in mind, here are five players who could reunite with Evero on the Panthers in 2025.

Players who could reunite with Ejiro Evero on the Carolina Panthers in 2025

Carolina Panthers could sign Jonah Williams

One of the biggest failings of Ejiro Evero's defense centered on the trenches. The Carolina Panthers had a soft underbelly and almost no depth whatsoever. That's a dangerous combination and became a leading catalyst behind the team's defensive demise.

Finding players who fit the system is key. Adding the right blend of youth and experience represents another useful approach to recruitment. Derrick Brown's return to health is a massive bonus, but more is needed.

Perhaps Jonah Williams would be interested in linking back up with Evero. The defensive lineman spent one season with the coach during their time together on the Los Angeles Rams and is dependable enough. Not from a starting capacity, but he'd be an immediate upgrade on Carolina's depth options along their 3-4 front.

Williams looked set for a profitable career once upon a time. Things haven't gone according to plan since, with the former Weber State standout turning out for three teams during the 2024 campaign.

This is a deep class for defensive linemen and edge rushers. That's something Dan Morgan will take advantage of, but Williams' previous connection to Evero and familiarity with the scheme could be something to consider.