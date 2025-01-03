5 possible Ejiro Evero replacements if DC leaves Carolina Panthers in 2025

Ejiro Evero's future has been a hot topic of discussion among the fanbase in recent weeks. Some want a fresh start, while others are willing to give the Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator another go with some upgrades to the personnel this offseason.

Evero is working with one hand tied behind his back. He wants to change the scheme slightly but can't because of Carolina's talent deficiency. The Panthers' run defense, in particular, is nothing short of abysmal and shows no signs of getting better anytime soon.

This is a tricky predicament for the Panthers. Evero could get head coaching interviews once again. A situation could also emerge where both parties go their separate ways and head coach Dave Canales starts fresh with another coordinator.

It's a fine line with huge ramifications attached. Evero is a good coach who's been dealt a rough hand in Carolina. One could forgive him for feeling a little demoralized and might jump at the chance of a new challenge. The Panthers must come up with contingency plans to ensure no momentum is lost.

With this in mind, here are five potential replacements for Evero if he leaves the Panthers in 2025.

Ejiro Evero replacements if the Carolina Panthers cut ties in 2025

Carolina Panthers could promote Jonathan Cooley

From a continuity standpoint if nothing else, the Carolina Panthers could promote from within rather than look outside the franchise. Jonathan Cooley would be among the primary candidates in this scenario.

Cooley's drawn rave reviews for his work since joining the Panthers. The secondary/cornerbacks coach is respected within the locker room and knows how to get his message across. For all the Panthers' failings defensively, the pass defense has held its own in the face of concerted pressure.

Whether the Panthers would go for a complete reset if Evero is no longer around remains to be seen. Cooley followed the coordinator to Carolina after developing a working relationship during their time with the Los Angeles Rams. That could mean the concepts and scheme are similar, but he's on the right trajectory to a coordinator job one day regardless of whether he gets considered.

Giving Cooley an interview to see what he could bring to any potential promotion wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.