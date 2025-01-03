5 possible Ejiro Evero replacements if DC leaves Carolina Panthers in 2025

Carolina Panthers could hire Dennis Allen

If Ejiro Evero leaves the Carolina Panthers for one reason or another this offseason, head coach Dave Canales could opt for an experienced play-caller to smooth the transition. Several worthy candidates are looking for a route back into the league if the organization goes in this direction.

Make no mistake, Dennis Allen is one of them. Things might not have gone well as New Orleans Saints head coach before getting fired earlier this season, but his defensive credentials need no introduction.

Allen masterminded some exceptional seasons with the Saints during his time as defensive coordinator. He nurtured a gifted group and turned them into a dominant unit quickly. This would be a home-run hire for the Panthers if he can put the fierce division rivalry to one side.

The Panthers would be wise to place a call in Allen's direction. His track record was enough for the Saints to promote him once Sean Payton called it a day with the organization. It should be enough to get coordinator offers now that he's had some time to reflect away from the spotlight.

Carolina could do far worse than examine Allen's credentials in greater detail if Evero is made surplus to requirements.

Carolina Panthers could hire Jim Leonhard

If the Carolina Panthers want to think outside the box, then examining a progressive figure looking for a coordinator shot is something to consider if Ejiro Evero departs the franchise after two seasons. Jim Leonhard enters the equation in this scenario.

After a nine-year NFL playing career, Leonhard turned his attention to coaching. He worked his way up the college ranks, earning his stripes before the league came calling. That arrived with the Denver Broncos as defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator.

Leonhard took the opportunity and thrived. He's been a revelation in Denver this season, galvanizing the secondary and turning it into one of the league's most productive units. Having an All-Pro cornerback in former first-round pick Patrick Surtain II helps, but that does not detract from his outstanding contribution.

This might come too soon for Leonhard. He's spent one season with the Broncos and could be overlooked for others with a little more experience. At the same time, this represents Carolina getting ahead of the game as they did with Dave Canales.

The Panthers would be taking a risk. But with high risk comes high reward.