5 possible Ejiro Evero replacements if DC leaves Carolina Panthers in 2025

Carolina Panthers could hire Wink Martindale

Wink Martindale should be an NFL coach. He was scapegoated by the New York Giants last season and found himself on the outside looking in as a result. Eager to continue his career, he joined the Michigan Wolverines as defensive coordinator.

While the 2023 college football national champions came nowhere close to retaining their crown, Martindale's done well on the defensive side of things. He's brought the best out of some sure-fire first-round selections such as Mason Graham and Will Johnson. This is exactly what Michigan had in mind after losing so many established figures — which also included head coach Jim Harbaugh — to the NFL.

Martindale deploys a blitz-happy scheme that represents a dramatic shift from Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base system. But if the Carolina Panthers can enhance their playing personnel, this gamble might just pay off.

The Panthers would be getting a proven commodity. Martindale is still highly respected in league circles and his take-no-prisoners approach should whip everyone into shape. He'd also jump at the chance to join this exciting project.

This is out of leftfield slightly, but it's just crazy enough to work in Carolina's favor.

Carolina Panthers could hire Robert Saleh

This looks like an obvious candidate.

Dave Canales and Robert Saleh go way back. They remain close friends, which could be a recipe for success if the Carolina Panthers are looking for a new defensive coordinator.

Saleh's work with the San Francisco 49ers defense got him a head coaching job with the New York Jets. He couldn't overcome working in a dysfunctional environment and was deemed a necessary sacrifice in season. Looking at how things capitulated down the stretch, the problems at MetLife Stadium run much deeper.

The Panthers and others around the league would be wise to approach Saleh. He's a strong motivator and a shrewd defensive mind. His methods resonate well with the modern-day player and he knows how to adapt to the ever-changing league landscape.

A situation could arise where Saleh gets head coaching interest. However, all signs point to a potential coordinator position to restore his reputation en route to another opportunity at some stage.

Relationships matter in the coaching fraternity. If Canales gives his friend a call, he might just accept. And no Panthers fan should be complaining about that.

