Potential Carolina Panthers draft target Mason Graham makes landmark statement
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are slowly turning their attention to the 2025 offseason. If general manager Dan Morgan makes the correct moves, this franchise could be one to watch closely next season after their recent improvements under head coach Dave Canales.
Needs are becoming clearer. Quarterback Bryce Young's incredible renaissance since returning to the starting lineup removes one big complication from the equation. Nothing can be completely dismissed, but giving the former No. 1 overall selection another shot next year seems like a realistic scenario.
What occurs elsewhere is less clear. The Panthers could have a decent amount of salary-cap space depending on what sacrifices or restructures arrive. They also have an abundance of draft picks following a flurry of transactions in recent months.
The Panthers are competitive against the league's best without many wins to show for it. That's arguably the best-case scenario for Morgan, who knows they're in a solid place and he'll still have some high-end draft picks to find long-term pieces.
Morgan spent his first offseason fortifying the offensive trenches. The investments made paid off handsomely. Expect the former linebacker to focus his attention on the defensive side of the football this spring.
Carolina Panthers should seriously consider Mason Graham in the 2025 NFL Draft
One big name being strongly linked to the Panthers has officially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Mason Graham cemented his status as one of college football's most dominant defensive linemen with another exceptional campaign for the Michigan Wolverines. This also happens to be a huge need for Carolina despite Derrick Brown's return from injury.
Graham made a big statement of intent by hiring Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha to represent him on his professional journey. The former told ESPN insider Adam Schefter that they're anticipating him to be taken in the first five selections.
It just so happens that the Panthers are sitting at No. 4 in the draft order currently. This puts Graham firmly in play — although other positions such as edge rusher and wide receiver will also get serious consideration.
If the Panthers went in this direction following their comprehensive assessments, nobody should be complaining too much. Graham is a true game-wrecker in every sense of the term. He creates havoc in opposing backfields from the interior and provides a stout presence to overcome against the run for good measure. These traits always transition well to the pros.
Graham is incredibly athletic for a man his size. His fluid movements and anticipation are already NFL-ready. The All-American has no real flaws and is more than deserving of being among the first names called when the draft rolls around.
Whether that'll be in Carolina is anyone's guess.
Morgan will do his due diligence, but nothing is or should be off the table right now. Even so, the prospect of placing Graham next to Brown is a mouth-watering one for every Panthers fan.