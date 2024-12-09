Carolina Panthers are so near yet so far from changing their troubling narrative
By Noah Bryce
Another week, another tantalizingly close game for the Carolina Panthers. One catch could have changed everything.
The Panthers kept their game at the Philadelphia Eagles much tighter than it ever should have been — tighter than anyone expected. While there are no moral victories, the last three weeks are as close as it gets.
This team has been punching well above its weight recently. A large part of that is the improved play of quarterback Bryce Young from a decision-making standpoint. It isn’t perfect, but it’s better.
Adam Thielen did everything he could to drag this team to the finish line. He produced the sort of performance that further cements his legacy in the NFL.
After everything, good and bad, it all came down to a deep ball to wide receiver Xavier Legette that came so close to changing this game. This team has grown so much, but could they be at their limit as presently constructed?
While it is true that this game was close, it was kept that way through the Eagles' mistakes through much of the first half. The Panthers did a fairly good job of taking advantage of them, which was also a welcome improvement.
Carolina Panthers are a few pieces away from genuinely competing
However, you cannot count on mistakes to keep you in games. If the Eagles were firing on all cylinders, this would have been very different.
But what can the Panthers do to get over that hump?
This might be as good as it gets in 2024. The one silver lining to that is just how injured the Panthers are right now, especially on defense. As well as the encouraging growth, albeit with some growing pains, of this young offensive core.
The Panthers have a bevy of draft picks to put more weapons around Young. They could also move some money around to swing for the fences in free agency depending on what those in power decide.
Carolina is not a good team right now. The pieces to take it from bad to good are most likely playing in the college football playoff or on injured reserve this year.
Namely a defensive playmaker on the line of scrimmage and at linebacker, a true top wide receiver, and a tight end that can stretch the field effectively. They look like the most glaring offseason needs at this juncture.
Derrick Brown and Shaq Thompson would both go a long way to filling that need, providing the second-level veteran gets another deal. The Panthers still need an effective edge rusher to put alongside D.J. Wonnum and Jadeveon Clowney that can keep an offense honest. Something that fans have been begging for all season.
This team is not ready yet. This season was one of evaluation. And it seems like the Panthers are finally getting some answers about Young and the rest of the squad.
These close games are hard to watch. They are painful. But just imagine for a second how different it might have been with those few missing pieces.
It hurts today, but this was an encouraging game for the future of this franchise. Something that this team can build upon.
The Panthers are just a few pieces away from competing for this weak NFC South. And with the relative age of this core, it could be good for years to come if they can just keep improving little by little every week.
Carolina may have hit its ceiling this season, but just wait until next year.