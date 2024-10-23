5 possible trade destinations for Carolina Panthers WR Diontae Johnson
By Dean Jones
Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for a historic three-peat in 2024. They are the league's only remaining undefeated team at 5-0, but their offense remains a work in progress. Injuries haven't helped, which makes it all the more fortunate they have Patrick Mahomes under center and Andy Reid calling plays.
Speculation remains rife about the Chiefs making a bold trade for another wide receiver before the deadline. It's all or nothing for Kansas City this season. Maximizing every possible resource to ensure they stay ahead of the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC is critical.
Diontae Johnson would probably be high on their list of options if the Carolina Panthers eventually made the veteran wideout available. His explosiveness and ability to create separation with ease would be a godsend to Mahomes. He'd likely relish the opportunity to chase a ring and help this perennial contender to another Super Bowl triumph.
The Chiefs have just over $4 million in available salary-cap space, so it'll be a tight squeeze to get Johnson on board. But if there was ever a time to load up on the cusp of NFL history, it's now.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Trades that occur between rivals are rare. They are becoming more prevalent as the new generation of general managers around the league prefer to take the best offer available regardless of divisional status. Whether the Carolina Panthers fall into that category with Dan Morgan leading the charge is another matter.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were dealt two hammer blows to their playoff hopes on Monday Night Football in Week 7. Mike Evans will be out until around Week 11 with a hamstring issue. Things are even worse for Chris Godwin, who suffered a gruesome dislocated ankle that requires surgery and rules him out for the entire campaign.
Could Buccaneers' general manager Jason Licht be daring and see what it might take to land Diontae Johnson? It's highly unlikely, but nothing can be completely dismissed where the NFL is concerned.
Weirdly, the Panthers could probably get more from Tampa Bay than any of the aforementioned possibilities in this scenario. Paying an added premium being in the NFC South is almost guaranteed, especially considering the two clubs have yet to play each other.
The Panthers could easily decide to hold onto Johnson. But if the signs point to the Toledo product taking his chances elsewhere in 2025, Morgan must react accordingly.