NFL insider touts potential raid for Carolina Panthers wide receiver duo
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are fighting a losing battle just five games into the 2024 season. Dave Canales' back is against the wall after four defeats, benching quarterback Bryce Young, and navigating some disastrous injury complications to further diminish their chances. Nobody was expecting a miracle turnaround after the mess inherited by the new regime, but it'll be a long time before this team is ready to challenge based on initial impressions.
Dan Morgan preached patience before the campaign while also stating this was a retool, not a rebuild. This is a constant evaluation for those in power. However, even the casual fan can see this is a roster devoid of talent or adequate depth following years of personnel mismanagement.
The time for Morgan to take stock is quickly arriving. Carolina needs to assess its situation with the trade deadline looming. If a few more losses arrive and there is no hope for growth, the general manager could look to bolster his draft capital by deeming some veteran pieces expendable.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver duo named as potential trade targets for the Chiefs
This was a topic brought up by Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. He named the wide receiver duo of Adam Thielen and Diontae Johnson among the potential options for the Kansas City Chiefs if they decide to be aggressive in pursuit of replacing Rashee Rice and Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown in the coming weeks.
"The Kansas City Chiefs' plan at receiver: Examine what it looks like with Xavier Worthy, JuJu Smith-Schuster, et all at the position, and then plan toward the Nov. 5 trade deadline. The Tennessee Titans (DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks) and Panthers (Adam Thielen, Diontae Johnson) could have options for Kansas City should it get aggressive. The team certainly isn’t counting on having Rashee Rice (or Marquise “Hollywood” Brown) for the rest of the year, even if a glimmer of hope exists."- Albert Breer, SI
Canales has already determined that the Panthers aren't looking to trade Johnson despite the Pro Bowl pass-catcher being out of contract next spring. He's the team's most dynamic route-runner by a considerable margin. Considering how difficult it could be for the Panthers to attract decent options in free agency without overpaying significantly, keeping him around should be prioritized by those in power.
Thielen's situation is different. He's comfortably got the best hands on the team, but he's 34 years old and probably deserves the chance to finish his career with a contender. The Panthers would need to eat some dead money in this scenario, which is something Morgan might consider depending on the compensation attached. However, the veteran needs to prove his health given he's still on injured reserve with a hamstring issue.
It'll be interesting to see how Morgan approaches the trade deadline if the Panthers continue their losing run over the next three weeks. That's entirely possible with the Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders, and Denver Broncos upcoming. This is something that should factor into the front-office leader's plans.
Carolina isn't exactly blessed with tradable assets. It's all about risk versus reward at this juncture. The Panthers are barely treading water right now. All it'll take is a couple more false moves for this franchise to wave the proverbial white flag of surrender in 2024.
If the Chiefs did come calling, Johnson and Thielen would both relish the chance to contribute to the two-time defending Super Bowl champions in their quest for an unprecedented three-peat. Whether Morgan would be willing to give either of them up is another matter.