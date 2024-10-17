5 potential Commanders' weaknesses the Carolina Panthers must exploit in Week 7
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers can exploit Jeremy Chinn in coverage
The Carolina Panthers and Jeremy Chinn went their separate ways during the offseason. This was a sad end to what looked like a promising relationship once upon a time. The former second-round selection will be looking to make his old employers pay for the first time in Week 7.
Chinn was snapped up quickly by the Washington Commanders in free agency. The 2020 second-round selection turned down more money from the Pittsburgh Steelers to galvanize his career in Dan Quinn's expansive system. He's looked the part on occasion, but the same deficiencies in coverage have reared their ugly head once again.
Carolina should know how to expose this flaw in Chinn's game. The player quickly fell out of favor with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero last season, so he can provide useful insight into how to bait the Southern Illinois product into mistakes in the passing game.
This will be one of the most fascinating things to monitor between the player and the organization that traded up to acquire him at No. 64 overall. The Panthers will be looking to avoid another D.J. Moore situation and get the better of him.
Carolina Panthers can exploit Commanders run defense
The Commanders' defense didn't start the season well. Things looked much better in the two games before they ran into the Baltimore Ravens' juggernaut led by quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry, who can wreck any game when firing on all cylinders.
Washington should feel confident about returning to its encouraging output against the Carolina Panthers on home soil. But if there was ever a time for head coach Dave Canales to be genuinely stubborn running the football, it's now.
Gaining yards on the ground could be a good route to keeping rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels off the field. The Commanders are conceding 137.7 rushing yards per game. This has increased to 153.7 over the last three contests, so an opportunity is there if Canales can scheme things effectively.
Keeping the linebacking duo of Bobby Wagner and former Panthers star Frankie Luvu from dictating proceedings is key. If they can do this and lean on former fourth-round selection Chuba Hubbard, it might be closer than most anticipate.