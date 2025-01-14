5 pressing offseason priorities for Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan in 2025

Finding the right investment balance

Dan Morgan made his intentions clear during his first offseason at the helm. He wanted to transition his major investments to the offensive side. The Carolina Panthers needed to get a genuine evaluation of quarterback Bryce Young after a rocky rookie campaign. Those in power believed this was the best way to accomplish the task.

It wasn't perfect. Young was benched after two games as head coach Dave Canales wanted to give the signal-caller time to learn and grow away from the spotlight. This was a contentious issue at the time. However, it proved to be a masterstroke.

Young returned to the lineup and looked a different player. His improved poise, precision, and confidence were astonishing considering how bleak things looked previously. A starring performance at the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 put the exclamation point on a remarkable renaissance and cemented his status as the team's starting signal-caller in 2025.

This is the best-case scenario for the Panthers. It came at a price, with the defense overwhelmed in the trenches and giving up the most points in league history. That dictates Morgan needs to be more balanced with his investments in Year 2 as general manager.

If the Panthers can free up more funds and spend their nine draft selections wisely, this looks like an attainable objective.

Taylor Moton's extension

We'll finish with an overlooked priority for the Panthers this offseason. But the answer is pretty simple.

Taylor Moton's been the model of consistency almost from the moment he entered the league as a second-round pick out of Western Michigan. The veteran right tackle is among the league's most underrated edge protectors. His poise, technique, and durability saw him become an integral part of Carolina's plans. His quiet leadership within the locker room further enhanced his influence.

Players like Moton are hard to find. He conceded just one sack and a single penalty from 846 offensive snaps. He gave up just 14 pressures according to Pro Football Focus. His partnership on the right-hand side with Robert Hunt was dominant throughout the season. This sort of loyalty and consistency should be rewarded with another contract.

Moton is counting a whopping $31.34 million on the Panthers' salary cap in 2025 — 11.4 percent of their overall expenditure — in the final year of his deal. That's a lot, but another extension should get the number down considerably.

The Panthers don't have many elite-level performers. Moton is one of them despite being on the wrong side of 30 years old. He's done more than enough for another long-term deal — one that could potentially see him finish out his career in Carolina.

