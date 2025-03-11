5 remaining players Carolina Panthers can target on Day 2 of NFL free agency

Dan Morgan made his intentions clear about the Carolina Panthers' biggest priority heading into the legal tampering window. The general manager recognized the need to fortify the defense. He acted with conviction to aggressively solve some critical issues on a frantic first day.

The Panthers had defensive lineman Milton Williams snatched from their grasp after a huge late offer from the New England Patriots. Although disappointing, Carolina reacted positively to acquire some instant difference-makers to give Ejiro Evero's unit a major boost.

Standout safety Tre'von Moehrig immediately sures-up the backend. The Panthers also solidified the trenches with nose tackle Bobby Brown III and 3-4 defensive end Tershawn Wharton. Pairing the duo with Derrick Brown represents a potentially formidable trio. This also moves Shy Tuttle into a rotational role after taking a pay cut.

Patrick Jones II was another notable arrival, giving the Panthers an edge-setting force against the run with a high motor. It was a good start from Carolina, but much more is needed to enter the NFC South championship picture in 2025.

With this in mind, here are five remaining free agents the Panthers could sign on Day 2 of NFL free agency.

Remaining free agents Carolina Panthers could sign on Day 2 of free agency

Carolina Panthers could sign Amari Cooper

The Carolina Panthers chose not to pay the going rate for prolific wide receiver D.K. Metcalf despite the Seattle Seahawks lowering their asking price. They opted not to take big swings early in free agency, which could indicate they have their sights set on one of the top-level wideouts emerging from the college ranks.

Dan Morgan might also look for some value in the veteran pool. Good options are dwindling and almost every player comes with risk attached. But Amari Cooper could be an option if the money works for all parties.

Cooper was acquired by the Buffalo Bills via trade last season but failed to meet expectations. Injuries didn't help, but it's no surprise to see him still sitting on the market as the AFC East club moves forward without the pass-catcher.

The former first-round pick knows how to get open. Cooper might have lost some explosiveness, but he can create separation and provide quarterback Bryce Young with easy throwing windows in this scenario.

Perhaps Cooper is waiting around for a team that boasts more immediate chances of contention. However, getting the chance to have a prominent role and catch passes from an ascending signal-caller isn't a bad proposition either.