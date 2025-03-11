5 remaining players Carolina Panthers can target on Day 2 of NFL free agency

Carolina Panthers could sign Rico Dowdle

The Carolina Panthers still have some questions to answer at the running back position. One intriguing development around the league makes an ascending backfield threat there for the taking.

Chuba Hubbard is the main man for Carolina. Jonathon Brooks will be out for 2025 with a second torn ACL. Miles Sanders is still around, although that will change if he doesn't agree to take a pay cut. Either way, the Panthers need another capable performer at some stage this offseason.

Despite going over 1,000 rushing yards with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024, it seems the NFC East outfit won't be re-signing Rico Dowdle. It was another quiet opening for Jerry Jones, but he did acquire Javonte Williams on a one-year deal.

This almost certainly spells the end of Dowdle's time in Dallas. Much will depend on the money he's after, but a homecoming for the Asheville native and former South Carolina standout comes with intrigue attached.

Dowdle gained 1,328 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns in 2024, which represents a significant upturn in production from his previous three seasons. If the Panthers can get him on a one-year deal, it's something Dan Morgan might consider despite the quality options emerging via the 2025 NFL Draft this spring.

Carolina Panthers could sign Jevon Holland

The Panthers made one major splash at the safety position early in the legal tampering window. Could they be tempted into another?

Tre'von Moehrig is an elite defender against the run on the backend. A lot of his good work comes closer to the line of scrimmage. This means the Panthers need to find someone with more assured coverage support. Ejiro Evero needs the right balance, especially considering there are only two safeties under contract currently.

It's surprising to see Jevon Holland still available. The former second-round pick was anticipated to draw strong interest and sign somewhere quickly. That didn't materialize, although the defensive back could be accumulating all offers before deciding on the best fit.

This would be a startling turn of events from the Panthers, especially after giving Tershawn Wharton decent money on Evero's 3-4 front. Even so, there's just no telling what a partnership between Moehrig and Holland would do for Carolina's defensive hopes in 2025.

Holland and Moehrig complement each other well from a skill set standpoint. Having so much money tied up in their safety starting tandem is risky, especially considering the contract extension given to Jaycee Horn. But if Morgan believes it's the right thing to do, he won't hesitate.