5 Super Bowl stars the Carolina Panthers must target in 2025 free agency

The Super Bowl was a one-sided demolition, with the Philadelphia Eagles ending the Kansas City Chiefs' bid for a historic three-peat. The Carolina Panthers were focused on potential free agents who could become targets during the offseason.

Carolina finished the season well. They need to free up money to become big players when free agency hits. Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis will have a plan in place. The franchise's much-needed stability and quarterback Bryce Young's resurgence won't go unnoticed by veterans looking for alternative employment this offseason.

The Panthers aren't in a big market, so they often have to overpay slightly to secure their desired targets. Morgan won't hesitate if he believes it can help head coach Dave Canales make strides. Adding players who know what winning feels like is only going to assist.

Morgan will be smart. He's got a long-term strategy and won't deviate from that. At the same time, the front-office leader must be more aggressive with Young heading into Year 3 of his rookie contract.

A fascinating few months await before the team begins preparations for the 2025 campaign. Before then, here are five Super Bowl stars the Panthers must pursue if they hit free agency this spring.

Super Bowl stars the Carolina Panthers must pursue in free agency

Carolina Panthers must target Nick Bolton

The Kansas City Chiefs were second-best throughout their Super Bowl defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles. However, their defense put up a solid fight in difficult circumstances.

Patrick Mahomes and the offense were outmatched and overwhelmed for the most part. The Chiefs' defense got worn down after being on the field for so long. They eventually paid a heavy price.

Aside from a costly penalty, linebacker Nick Bolton had a decent day. The explosive presence was around the football consistently and deciphered where stud running back Saquon Barkley's run fits were going. This was matched by physical tackling and relentless pursuit.

The Carolina Panthers could look to strengthen their linebacking corps this offseason. Shaq Thompson's future is under a cloud. Josey Jewell should be back and third-round pick Trevin Wallace might progress further, but a legitimate difference-maker against the run would provide Ejiro Evero's unit with a huge boost.

Signing Bolton wouldn't be cheap. He's expected to command $12.3 million per season on his next deal according to Spotrac. The Chiefs will do everything in their power to keep him around, so interested parties might not get the chance to throw their hat in the ring.