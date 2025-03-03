5 surging NFL Combine standouts the Carolina Panthers must consider in 2025

Carolina Panthers must consider Shemar Stewart

Edge Rusher | Texas A&M Aggies

It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers desperately need defensive reinforcements this offseason. Ejiro Evero's unit put together an embarrassing campaign in 2024, which stemmed from Dan Morgan's investment transition to rectify the team's problems on offense.

The Panthers saw offensive growth, but it came at the expense of defensive consistency. Morgan recognized he didn't do enough to provide Evero with the options needed to be competitive. He intends to solve this glaring issue as a matter of urgency in the coming weeks.

Expect the Panthers to be aggressive in free agency on defense. Adding longer-term pieces with athletic upside during the draft is guaranteed. One name being linked to Carolina more than most turned heads with an exceptional display of physical dominance at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Shemar Stewart has everything one looks for in an NFL edge rusher. He's fast and explosive, boasting pro-ready size and length. The production never quite matched at Texas A&M, although one has to wonder how much their defensive scheme impacted his ability to wreak havoc in opposing backfields.

Stewart's performance at Lucas Oil Stadium makes him a lock to go in the first round. Some are projecting he could go as high as No. 8 to the Panthers, which seems risky compared to others who could be available when Carolina goes on the clock.

Carolina Panthers must consider Matthew Golden

Wide Receiver | Texas Longhorns

If the Carolina Panthers want to ensure Bryce Young is in a position to make more strides in 2025, they must add to their wide receiver room. Dan Morgan seemed happy enough with the options available. The general manager also outlined the need to find additional playmakers after the quarterback's notable improvements once reinstalled into the starting lineup.

Going down the draft route represents the cheapest option with long-term potential attached. This isn't the deepest group of pass-catchers, but several are gaining momentum at the right time.

Matthew Golden fits into that bracket. The Texas wideout declared for the draft early, confident in his ability to step up to the plate and make a difference immediately. His chances of first-round consideration were bolstered with a superb effort at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Golden was faster than expected, running 4.29 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Couple this with his sharp route running and ability to generate yards after the catch throughout his college career, it's easy to see how a team late in the first round could take a swing.

Selecting Golden at No. 8 overall isn't feasible from Carolina's standpoint. However, if Morgan manages to find a trade-down partner, it becomes more realistic further down the pecking order.