5 tempting free agents Carolina Panthers could steal from NFC South rivals

The Carolina Panthers could enter the NFC South championship picture with a strong recruitment period in 2025. Nothing should be off the table for general manager Dan Morgan, including players set to be free agents from their bitter division rivals.

There is stability and respectability associated with the Panthers again. It's been a long time since fans could say that with any confidence, but there is a lot of hard work ahead for Morgan and his staff in the coming months.

Carolina needs to free up additional funds to become bigger players in free agency. That should be pretty straightforward once contract restructures, extensions ahead of time, and releases are confirmed. The Panthers' time to strike is now, especially considering this franchise has already wasted the first two years of quarterback Bryce Young's rookie contract.

The NFC South isn't the strongest division. One could even make a case for it being the league's worst in terms of overall talent.

The Atlanta Falcons underachieved last season. While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reached the postseason again, they were one-and-done after a home defeat to the Washington Commanders. The New Orleans Saints are in salary-cap hell with a first-year head coach, so opportunity knocks for the Panthers if they knock this offseason out of the park.

With this in mind, here are five tempting free agents the Panthers could steal from their division adversaries in 2025.

Free agents the Carolina Panthers could steal from NFC South rivals in 2025

Carolina Panthers could sign Robert Hainsey

The Carolina Panthers offensive line made significant strides in 2024. This went from a weak link to one of the team's biggest strengths. Four positions on the protection are cemented, but there is one potential issue that must be rectified.

Austin Corbett, Brady Christensen, and Cade Mays all manned the center position in 2024. All three did well, but they are out of contract entering free agency. It would be a surprise if one wasn't brought back. Perhaps two could get a reprieve to maintain continuity.

Another situation could emerge where the Panthers decide on reinforcements from elsewhere. Someone like Robert Hainsey should come under the microscope in this scenario.

Hainsey worked with Dave Canales during their time together on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023. The veteran lost his starting spot to rookie Graham Barton last season but performed exceptionally well when called upon. Getting a chance to start with a scheme and coaches he's familiar with could be an enticing proposition if the Panthers went in this direction.