5 tempting free agents Carolina Panthers could steal from NFC South rivals

Carolina Panthers could sign Justin Simmons

Dan Morgan's focus should center on defensive improvements this offseason. The Carolina Panthers won't overlook the offense entirely, but a historically bad campaign from Ejiro Evero's unit dictates significant investment is needed.

Morgan admitted he didn't do enough to help Evero from a personnel standpoint in year one under his leadership. The Panthers didn't have good enough starting quality and lacked any sort of legitimate depth to cope with the inevitable injury problems that always surface. That has to change during the offseason.

Considering the pressure Evero is under coming into the campaign, adding players he trusts might be something he considers once again. Justin Simmons ticks those boxes in a position of need.

The Panthers have real concerns at the safety spot. Xavier Woods, Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, and Sam Franklin Jr. are all out of contract. Only one might return, which should be the former undrafted free agent out of Temple for his special teams prowess.

Simmons has scheme familiarity, which should smooth his transition. He's an experienced pro who performed well for the Atlanta Falcons overall in 2024. This would be nothing more than a short-term fix at 31 years old, but finding the right blend of youth and experience during this expected safety makeover is paramount.

Carolina Panthers could sign Chase Young

If the Panthers want to be taken seriously next season, they must fortify the defensive trenches. That's where Dan Morgan must improve the team's options as a matter of urgency.

Carolina's much-maligned 3-4 defensive front needs more than one addition. The Panthers also lack capable edge rushers aside from Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum.

This duo formed a productive tandem over the second half of 2024 once Wonnum returned to the lineup. They have limitations, so the Panthers shouldn't settle in pursuit of progress.

Adding via the draft is almost guaranteed. If the Panthers decide to acquire a proven veteran in free agency, someone like Chase Young comes under consideration.

Young might never reach the generational hype he accumulated at Ohio State en route to becoming the No. 2 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he's a productive player. His 66 total pressures generated ranked seventh across the league. One thing the player does better than most is set the edge on running plays.

This has been a standout feature of Young's game in college and the pros. He's dealt with injury issues since winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, but the defensive weapon did put a full campaign together for the New Orleans Saints in 2024, playing 63 percent of the team's defensive snaps.

Much will depend on the money involved, but the Panthers could do far worse than examine Young's credentials in greater detail.