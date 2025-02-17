5 tempting free agents Carolina Panthers could steal from NFC South rivals

Carolina Panthers could sign Paulson Adebo

The Carolina Panthers have some tricky conundrums to solve in their cornerback room this offseason. That doesn't include Jaycee Horn, who proved his status among the league's most prolific shutdown presences after finally putting a consistent run of games together.

Horn should get extended ahead of time at some stage during the offseason. Things are less clear aside from that, so it'll be interesting to see how Dave Canales, Ejiro Evero, and Dan Morgan approach matters.

Mike Jackson Sr. is a solid pro who should get another short-term deal. Dane Jackson looks like a salary-cap-cut candidate after failing to meet even modest expectations in 2024. Chau Smith-Wade showed promise at the nickel during his rookie campaign. Whether this is the start of something more will be determined by his offseason development.

Regardless, the Panthers cannot settle. They need more help. Someone like Paulson Adebo has the competitive fire and experience to be an asset if the price is right.

Adebo turned out just seven times for the New Orleans Saints in 2024 due to injury. His production remained respectable, but the team's financial constraints indicate he'll take his chances elsewhere in free agency. The former third-round pick looks like a good scheme fit considering his size, length, and physical approach.

Carolina Panthers could sign Chris Godwin

This is the boldest potential target on the list. But nothing ventured, nothing gained where Dan Morgan is concerned.

The Panthers must get Bryce Young more help in the passing game this offseason. They have some nice complimentary pieces in their wide receiver room, but Carolina lacks a legitimate No. 1 option for their promising signal-caller to utilize.

They are hard to find, of course. Prolific wide receivers aren't readily available (or cheap) in free agency. With all signs pointing to Tee Higgins staying with the Cincinnati Bengals, those in power must turn their attention elsewhere.

Chris Godwin is probably the next best option. There are injury concerns to factor into the equation, but the talent is undeniable. He'd instantly become Carolina's top wideout in this scenario. Whether the Panthers have enough spare cash to make this move is debatable.

Godwin was putting up career numbers in 2024 before a dislocated ankle ended his campaign ahead of time. It's a red flag that might put off teams from making a lofty financial commitment. But if the medical assessments are satisfactory, the gifted pass-catcher could have a robust market if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers let things get that far.

The Panthers should inquire if Godwin is permitted to speak with other teams. It's a gamble, but one that could bring substantial rewards if everything comes off.

