5 wide receivers Carolina Panthers could have drafted over Jonathan Mingo
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could have drafted Jayden Reed
If Puka Nacua was someone a little far-fetched scooped from the proverbial wilderness of Day 3, the Carolina Panthers would have been far better off with some more realistic targets taken immediately after Jonathan Mingo. Previous general manager Scott Fitterer's personnel evaluation was supposedly his strength, but he got countless big decisions wrong and eventually paid with his job.
Jayden Reed was taken by the Green Bay Packers in the second round. He showed enormous promise as a rookie and has continued this encouraging trend as an NFL sophomore. His explosiveness, crisp route-running out of his cuts, and ability to stretch the field should ensure a profitable career moving forward. His 100 receptions for 1,413 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns from 17 starts are a testament to his super transition.
Reed looked like a star while Mingo floundered. One could point to the toxic environment he ended up in despite the previous decision-makers proclaiming they were in a position to drop in a quarterback and take off, but the consistency and progress were nowhere near the level anticipated.
The Panthers cut the cord rather than waiting for another Terrace Marshall Jr. situation. Had those in power taken someone like Reed, they wouldn't have had an issue.
Carolina Panthers could have drafted Rashee Rice
Good teams stay that way by drafting the right players. They see the upside and how they'll fit into their respective schemes rather than anything accomplished at the collegiate ranks. That's something the Carolina Panthers failed to accomplish effectively enough when the likes of Matt Rhule and Scott Fitterer called the shots.
To miss so badly on two second-round receivers - Jonathan Mingo and Terrace Marshall Jr. - is astonishing when one considers the number of exceptional playmakers to emerge in recent drafts. He's currently out injured and has dealt with some off-the-field issues, but overlooking Rashee Rice was another prime example.
Rice ended up in the best possible spot to thrive immediately. The Kansas City Chiefs had no problem picking up the imposing wideout, which came with a debut campaign to remember en route to a Super Bowl triumph.
The former SMU standout looked primed for a Pro Bowl campaign before a devastating injury ended his campaign abruptly. Rice is young enough to get back to his old self once medically cleared, so it would be a huge surprise if the player didn't achieve a considerable amount long-term with quarterback Patrick Mahomes to depend upon.