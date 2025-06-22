5 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers' 2025 offseason program

The Carolina Panthers are now reflecting on what quickly became a fascinating offseason program. Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis did their part by strengthening the roster throughout their second recruitment period. Now, it's up to head coach Dave Canales and his staff to mold them into a cohesive unit.

There's a growing sense that the Panthers could make massive improvements next season. The strides made over the second half of 2024 were encouraging. Stability and collective purpose replaced the dysfunction typically associated with the team under David Tepper's ownership. It remains a precarious situation, but their trajectory is pointing up at long last.

Things will become tougher and more testing for players when training camp gets here. Even so, these early workouts are a good chance for players to establish themselves en route to important roles or places on the 53-man roster in 2025.

Canales and Morgan will assess every intricate detail in the coming weeks before the team comes together again. More additions to the ranks couldn't be completely dismissed. There's also a sense of satisfaction about the way things are currently unfolding before preparations for the 2025 campaign gather pace.

With this in mind, here are five winners and two losers from Carolina's offseason program in 2025.

Winners and losers from Carolina Panthers' 2025 offseason program

Winner No. 1

Xavier Legette - Carolina Panthers WR

Selecting Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft turned up the heat on Xavier Legette. It wasn't a sign that the Carolina Panthers were giving up on the wide receiver, but it did give them a legitimate contingency plan for their No. 1 option in the passing game if he cannot raise performance levels accordingly.

Legette went through a rookie rollercoaster. The flashes were immensely encouraging, but the flaws in his game were equally, if not more, frustrating. It's a big offseason for the No. 32 pick in 2024, but it's evident that he's been working hard to improve his craft.

Those in attendance throughout Carolina's offseason program noted Legette's improved technique. He's not catching passes with his body anymore. There's confidence in his hands, the concentration is enhanced, and the movements are more in tune. The South Carolina graduate heard all the criticism, and he's keen to change the narrative.

Having McMillan around is going to make things easier for Legette. At the same time, he cannot fall into the sidekick trap. The Panthers didn't draft him in the first round for that.